BMW is preparing a new ALPINA-branded 7 Series lineup as the brand’s next phase begins under full BMW control after the current arrangement ends in late 2025, according to information shared by sources.

The new ALPINA 7 Series is expected to be based on the facelifted BMW 7 Series (G70 LCI), but it’s said to carry a separate internal codename: G72. That points to more substantial differentiation than the current “one-model” ALPINA approach for the outgoing generation. (For reference, the armored 7 Series Protection model uses its own code, G73, rather than sharing G70.)

Timing: BMW Facelift first, ALPINA later

BMW is slated to start 7 Series Facelift production in July 2026. The ALPINA versions are expected to arrive after the facelift is in production, with current chatter pointing to a late 2026 as the start of ALPINA 7 Series production. For the first time, the car will be manufactured completely by BMW. In the past, the car started life in BMW’s factories before being transferred to Buchloe for the B7 refinement and engineering.

Naming is still unclear. BMW will use the B7 name, but it remains to be seen whether it will still be sold as BMW ALPINA B7 or rebranded simply as ALPINA B7 to represent a new sub-brand within the BMW portfolio.

Power: 617 hp V8 Expected

On the combustion side, the revived top ALPINA 7 Series is expected to make 617 horsepower, which would put it above the previous B7 (591 hp) and ahead of the V12-era M760i in outright gasoline output. The most likely engine is BMW’s S68 twin-turbo V8 with a mild-hybrid setup.

An electric ALPINA 7 Series is part of the broader discussion, but what we’re hearing is that there won’t be an “ALPINA B7 Electric” on this cycle. If ALPINA does go EV in the 7 Series range, expect it to sit under the i7 naming structure rather than turning “B7” into an EV badge.

In a recent interview, still current ALPINA CEO Andreas Bovensiepen said he understood the focus going forward would lean toward BMW’s big luxury-class vehicles (the 7 Series, 8 Series, X7), while also noting that smaller ALPINA models in Europe weren’t, to his knowledge, facing immediate cancellation. He also repeated the familiar BMW line that there’s room “in between” BMW and Rolls-Royce — which aligns with the idea of pushing ALPINA further upmarket once BMW is fully calling the shots.

Expect More ALPINA Models In The Future

If the ALPINA 7 Series program starts in 2027 as expected, it likely becomes the template for what “BMW-run ALPINA” looks like: fewer models, higher pricing, and tighter alignment with BMW’s flagship platforms. We’ve also heard similar noise around an ALPINA version of the next X7, which would track with that strategy.

Even though we expect the production to start in late 2026, it’s likely that BMW will begin teasing the new ALPINA brand earlier in the year. Will that mean a show car before the production series? Time will tell, but plenty of opportunities to tease the market next year, including at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.