The BMW Group acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand in March 2022. However, it has been business as usual since the transaction because the pre-existing agreement doesn’t end until December 31, 2025. With that deadline quickly approaching, it’s no surprise we’re starting to learn what comes next.

ALPINA Automobiles will hand over control of its social media accounts to the BMW Group on the last day of the year. There is an important distinction, though: the official ALPINA Classic account will continue operating independently of BMW. That’s because the historic company’s service, parts, and accessories business for modern and classic models will keep going.

In other words, the Buchloe-based team will still take care of your ALPINA, be it a current-generation model or a classic. But going forward, BMW will decide which newly launched ALPINA-badged vehicles reach the market. Leading the way is expected to be a 7 Series “G72,” essentially a fully optioned “G70” with exclusive ALPINA upgrades inside and out.

Instead of a single B7 model, the ALPINA 7 Series is set to return as a trio: 740, 760, and an i7 70. Yes, an electric model is coming. The lavish sedan will likely be revealed next year, although it may not go on sale until 2027. Shortly after, the second-generation X7 will get the ALPINA treatment as the “G69,” with both gasoline and electric powertrains.

Many social media comments express concern that BMW will dilute ALPINA into just a trim level used across the portfolio. However, we can say with certainty that it won’t happen. As previously reported, ALPINA is moving upmarket to bridge the gap to Rolls-Royce. This shift in strategy will likely come at the expense of entry-level cars such as the B3/D3 and B4/D4. Likewise, the B5 is unlikely to return. For now, the focus is on the 7 Series and X7.

Meanwhile, this truly marks the end of an era. Founded 60 years ago, ALPINA began by tuning and racing BMWs. It started producing cars in 1978, and in 1983, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority officially recognized ALPINA as a vehicle manufacturer.

Should you be interested in buying a new car from the Bovensiepen family, Andreas and Florian are preparing a Zagato-designed M4 Convertible that’s been transformed into a coupe with a fixed double-bubble roof. The sons of the late ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen have established the Bovensiepen brand to produce new, low-volume, high-priced vehicles.