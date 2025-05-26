Among all the new BMWs that debuted this year at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, it’s easy to get carried away and overlook the other gems. But there was so much more beyond the cars bearing the famous roundel. The event, organized once again by BMW Group Classic, brought together some of the most historically significant vehicles.

An Alfa Romeo took home the crown for the “Trofeo BMW Group – Best of Show.” This beautiful Tipo B (P3) speedster from 1934 is recognized as one of the first fully-fledged single-seater Grand Prix race cars. Designed by Vittorio Jano, the stunning machine featured a supercharged straight-eight engine and was impressively lightweight for its time. The monoposto tipped the scales at just 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds).

It triumphed at its inaugural race in June 1932 at Monza, with legendary Italian race car driver Tazio Nuvolari. Competing for Alfa Corse, he even managed to lap Juan Manuel Fagioli’s then-new 16-cylinder Maserati V5. However, Alfa Corse encountered financial difficulties the following season and decided to hand over the P3 to Ferrari. Over the years, power output grew from the original 215 hp from a 2.6-liter displacement in 1932 to 330 hp in 1935, thanks to an enlarged 3.8-liter engine.

To this day, the P3 remains one of the most successful Alfa Romeo race cars in history. The 1934 example exhibited at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este comes from the Auriga Collection, owned by a wealthy German collector. In addition to the trophy, the winner also received a one-off 1815 Chronograph in white gold. A. Lange und Söhne created the timepiece specifically for the occasion.

Alfa Romeo originally named it the Tipo B before transitioning to P3 as a natural follow-up to the P2. It could reach 171 mph (275 km/h) in its fastest configuration, a remarkable achievement for the 1930s.

Photos: BMW Group Classic