If you’ve been following the car market lately, you’ll know that the Tesla Model Y has become a familiar sight just about everywhere. It’s not only Tesla’s best-selling car, but also one of the most popular new vehicles you can buy today. For around $43,000 (after the $7500 tax incentive), you get a 327 electric range, all-wheel drive, and the kind of tech-focused experience that’s helped make Tesla a household name.

But here at BMWBLOG, we tend to look at the market a little differently. And thanks to a recent $42,500 auction on Bring a Trailer, we’ve found a car that couldn’t be more different than a Model Y—and yet, somehow, it costs even less.

We’re talking about the BMW M760i xDrive, a V12-powered 7 Series that originally sold for over $170,000. It’s the most powerful and most expensive 7 Series BMW ever built, and incredibly, you can now pick one up for less than Tesla’s mid-range electric crossover.

Why This M760i Is Something Truly Special

This isn’t just another big BMW sedan. Under the hood lives the legendary N74 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12, producing 601 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It shares its engine architecture with Rolls-Royce models like the Ghost and Wraith, which makes the M760i one of the very few cars in the world that delivers that level of smoothness and effortless power in a package that also happens to be shockingly fast.

BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of just 3.6 seconds, which is seriously impressive for something that weighs over two and a half tons. And unlike most high-performance sedans, the M760i does it all without drama—no ear-splitting exhaust, no jittery ride, just seamless power delivered through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system and ZF 8-speed automatic transmission.

More importantly, this is the last BMW V12 ever made. BMW quietly retired the engine after this generation, making the M760i a milestone car. There won’t be another like it, which makes this more than just a used luxury sedan—it’s a piece of BMW history.

Luxury You Can Feel, Not Just Swipe On a Screen

Step inside, and the difference between the M760i and something like a Model Y becomes even clearer. The car sold on Bring-a-Trailer came finished in Frozen Grey Metallic over Tartufo full leather, complete with the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, rear-seat entertainment, and massaging, heated, and ventilated seats front and rear.

This particular car also had the Luxury Rear Seating Package, meaning the back seats are arguably the best seats in the house—perfect for those who prefer to be driven rather than do the driving themselves. Add in soft-close doors, real metal trim, and high-end materials throughout, and you’ve got a cabin that feels like it belongs in a Rolls-Royce, not something you can buy for $42,500.

But what really makes this interior stand out in today’s market is the physical buttons. Unlike the new 7 Series or the Tesla Model Y, which bury nearly every function behind touchscreens, the M760i gives you actual buttons and switches for things like climate control, radio volume, seat adjustments, and driver assists.

For those of us who still appreciate tactile feedback and intuitive controls, it’s a refreshing reminder of how luxury and technology can coexist without sacrificing usability.

Why Compare It to a Tesla?

The comparison might seem a little odd at first glance. After all, the Model Y is fully electric, while the M760i drinks premium fuel like it’s going out of style. But the point here isn’t about which car is objectively “better”—it’s about what $43,000 to $48,000 can get you today.

The Model Y is the logical choice for buyers looking to go electric. It’s efficient, quiet, and packed with tech. It’s easy to understand why so many people choose it. But for those of us who still care about driving feel, engine character, and mechanical craftsmanship, the M760i offers something that Tesla simply can’t replicate: a V12 experience.

There’s also a certain charm in knowing that your car shares its engine with a Rolls-Royce. Or that you’re driving what is effectively BMW’s most powerful and luxurious 7 Series ever made. And now, you can do that for less than the price of Tesla’s most popular model.

As enthusiasts, it’s hard not to feel a little emotional seeing cars like the M760i sell for prices like this. Sure, it’s not the most practical choice. Yes, it’ll cost more to fuel and maintain than a Tesla. But for those who love what BMW used to build—and what it may never build again—the M760i is a future classic hiding in plain sight.

We’re not saying you shouldn’t buy a Model Y. But if you’ve ever dreamed of owning BMW’s last great V12, this might be your chance to do it—for less than you ever thought possible.