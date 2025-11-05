2025 isn’t over yet, but BMW is already looking ahead to what next year will bring. The Neue Klasse family is set to expand, adding several new members alongside the recently unveiled iX3. While the already confirmed i3 sedan will be fully electric, the two models announced today for 2026 will feature combustion engines.

Confirming our earlier reporting, BMW will unveil the next-generation X5 and the facelifted 7 Series in 2026. CEO Oliver Zipse revealed the news during a conference call discussing the company’s Q3 2025 results. Munich’s top brass also confirmed that some of the Neue Klasse technology showcased on the iX3 will find its way into these larger vehicles.

Codenamed “G65,” the next X5 will become BMW’s first model to offer five types of drivetrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. However, the latter won’t be launched until 2028. We’ve already discussed the fifth-generation X5 at length, including its continued use of V8 engines and the possible loss of the split tailgate.

Visually, the SUV will look substantially different from the current model, adopting the fresh design language introduced with the 2026 iX3. Inside, it will mark a major departure from the “G05” by switching to iDrive X. The update isn’t limited to the infotainment system, as the entire dashboard is being reworked, losing most analog controls, including the rotary knob.

Although the 7 Series will receive a Life Cycle Impulse rather than a next-generation model, its interior will also undergo major updates. The flagship sedan is set to gain the tenth-generation iDrive system with the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. Likewise, it will lose the rotary dial in favor of a cleaner, screen-focused layout.

Spy photos confirm that the G70 won’t undergo a full Neue Klasse transformation. The large kidney grille remains, as do the split headlights. While fresh styling details hide under the camouflage, significant design changes aren’t expected. The 7 Series will retain its bold and polarizing appearance that distinguishes it within the lineup.

Although Zipse didn’t mention ALPINA by name, we’re confident the B7 will return next year. This time, under a different name and with three variants: 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and i7 70 xDrive. Reportedly carrying the internal codename “G72,” these models should serve as fully loaded versions with ALPINA-exclusive bits inside and out.

While the refreshed BMW X5 and 7 Series will go on sale next year, the reborn ALPINA 7 Series might not reach dealerships until later in 2027.