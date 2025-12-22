BMW’s rethink for the 5 Series facelift appears to extend straight to the M5. New spy shots show a camouflaged G90 prototype that looks noticeably different from the test car photographed earlier this year—especially up front. The front styling appears to be an evolution of the outgoing design language, retaining the classic grille. As you can see, the kidney grilles no longer integrate with the headlights, unlike the other test car seen in February. The headlights themselves also seem to have a revised shape and no longer flank the black horizontal band seen on earlier prototypes.

Of course, nothing is official at this point. After all, BMW may be playing tricks with the camouflage. These may not be the final headlights; they could be placeholders used only during testing. Even so, while the headlights and grille appear different than before, the front bumper design is unchanged. It remains just as aggressive, featuring numerous air intakes to cool the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.

Because the kidneys are now smaller, there’s no longer room for the radar sensor in the grille. Instead, it has likely been relocated to the lower portion of the bumper, just below the license plate. This cleans up the upper section, though the sensor will likely still stand out once the camouflage is removed. On the new iX3, BMW managed to hide it behind a glossy black panel, but doing the same here was likely deemed too costly given that the 5 Series is receiving a mid-cycle facelift rather than an all-new generation.

There’s more to this M5 prototype than an updated front fascia. BMW already appears to be using production-ready taillights. Visible through the camouflage are revised graphics similar to those seen on the upcoming 3 Series and i3 sedans. That said, the taillight cluster itself seems to be carried over, as its shape, size, and positioning appear unchanged.

While BMW is apparently dialing back the Neue Klasse influence on the exterior, the cabin is set for a far more significant overhaul. Everything you love or loathe about the iX3’s interior technology should carry over. In addition to the new 17.9-inch iDrive X display, Panoramic Vision windshield projection, and a 3D head-up display, a passenger-side screen could also be in the cards.

While the extent of the exterior revisions remains unclear, prepare for a significant change in the cabin. BMW is believed to spruce up the interior by making more generous use of Alcantara. The updated M5 is still a long way off, with a launch not expected until the second half of 2027. Next year should be packed with spy shots that help fill in the remaining design blanks.

Attached below are images of the previous 2028 BMW M5 facelift prototypes.