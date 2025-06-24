Spy shots of the M5 facelift have already revealed that BMW will incorporate some Neue Klasse styling cues into the super sedan as part of its Life Cycle Impulse. But what about the interior? Car paparazzi have yet to catch a glimpse inside the G90, but substantial changes are allegedly in the works. A new report claims the dashboard will be overhauled to accommodate iDrive X. That won’t be the only change made for the LCI model.

According to a reliable member of the Bimmer Post forums, the updated M5 will feature a nicer interior. How? By making more generous use of Alcantara. The report doesn’t specify where the soft-to-touch synthetic textile will be added to spruce things up. The G90 is no stranger to Alcantara, as the headliner can already be optionally covered in the suede-like microfibre pile. Tick that box on the options list, and BMW also applies anthracite Alcantara to the pillars and sun visors for both the sedan and the more practical Touring (G99).

But when will the facelifted M5 be released, anyway? You’ll have to wait. After all, deliveries of the new M5 models began just over six months ago, so the LCI won’t hit the market anytime soon. According to the same report, production of the updated cars is scheduled to begin in July 2027. If accurate, that puts customer deliveries a little over two years away.

The M5 duo is expected to follow shortly after the regular 5 Series facelift, which has also been spotted undergoing testing. The new iDrive mentioned earlier is rumored to come with an optional touchscreen just for the front passenger. If the standard 5er is getting it, there’s no reason the range-topping version wouldn’t as well. Hopefully, BMW will give buyers the freedom to choose whether they want it or not.

BMW currently sells the M5 models in a single trim, but that could change once the facelift arrives. There are reports of a second variant, though other details remain unknown. Perhaps the G90 and G99 are set to receive the Competition Sport treatment? The old F90 did get the CS badge, so it would make sense for its successor to spawn a spicier derivative. Especially considering how the M2, M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, and M4 Coupe have all received the CS treatment. Even if another M5 CS is in the pipeline, it’s unlikely to debut alongside the facelifted model. BMW may wait before bringing out the big guns, following the same strategy used for the smaller CS cars.

CS or not, it seems BMW is responding to criticism of its interiors. Beyond this rumor about the M5 getting more Alcantara, the 5 Series quietly received more upscale window controls earlier this year. They’re glossy black, so a fingerprint magnet, but seem nicer than before, having ditched the plasticky look. Additionally, we’ve recently heard of planned upgrades for the X3’s interior. Perhaps these subtle changes signal more refinement across the lineup?

Source: Bimmer Post