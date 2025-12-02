2025 may not be over yet, but we’re already eager to see what the next year brings. It’s shaping up to be one of the busiest in BMW’s history, thanks in part to a pair of new sedans. The eighth-generation 3 Series arrives in 2026 alongside an i3 sedan. The latter will technically be entering its second generation, since an electric 3 Series saloon, using the alphanumeric designation first worn by the oddball hatchback, has been on sale in China since 2022.

Although we’ve extensively covered the sedans ahead of their 2026 release, details about available colors have been limited. Thankfully, a BMW insider with a strong track record who frequently posts on the Bimmer Post forums is now spilling the beans about the launch paint finishes. Exterior color options for the new 3 Series “G50” will allegedly include:

Alpine White

Black Sapphire

Mineral White

Brooklyn Grey

Space Silver

Fire/Vegas Red

Le Castellet Blue

Polarized Grey

Ocean Wave Blue

Eucalyptus Green

It’s worth noting that Polarized Grey, Ocean Wave Blue, and Eucalyptus Green debuted a few months ago on the new iX3. Shortly after its market launch next year, the first Neue Klasse SUV will also offer Frozen Ocean Wave Blue from the Individual catalog. However, that matte finish isn’t currently listed for the next-gen 3 Series.

If you’re leaning toward the electric 3er, the i3 sedan may launch with a more limited color palette. According to the insider, only five paint options have appeared in the internal database so far. Still, more could follow, as the list may be incomplete at this stage:

Alpine White

Black Sapphire

Brooklyn Grey

Space Silver

Le Castellet Blue

Don’t expect the i3 “NA0” to match the 3 Series in terms of color variety. Why? The two sedans will be built at different factories. BMW has confirmed it will produce the EV in Munich, while the next combustion-engine 3er will reportedly be assembled in Dingolfing. We can say with certainty that the “G50” won’t be manufactured in Munich, since the historic plant will exclusively build EVs by the end of 2027. It’ll be the first 3 Series that BMW won’t make in Munich.

The same insider also claims knowledge of the interior themes. The combustion-powered 3 Series is believed to offer the following cabin finishes: Essential: Vivid Grey; Contemporary: Castanea, Agave Green, Digital White, Black; BMW M: Black; BMW Individual Leather: Black Bicolor.

The purely electric i3 is expected with Essential: Vivid Grey; Contemporary: Black Bicolor, Digital White, Castanea Bicolor, Agave Green Bicolor; BMW M: Black; BMW Individual Leather: Black Bicolor, Adelaide Grey Bicolor.

The BMW i3 Is Coming Before The New 3 Series

BMW has already announced that out of the two sedans, the i3 will break cover first. We’re hearing production begins in July 2026, so expect a world premiere by late spring. The 3 Series with gas and diesel engines will enter production in November, positioning its official debut for late summer or early fall.

Logic tells us that exclusive exterior colors and interior finishes are likely reserved for the M versions of both sedans. However, you’ll have to wait for the flagship versions. The “ZA0” M3 without a gas engine could enter production in March 2027. The “G84” M3 with a mild-hybrid inline-six is reportedly scheduled for July 2028.

Source: Bimmer Post