The 50 Jahre Edition comes in three flavors: 320i, 330i, and M340i. You'd better hurry because BMW is only selling 50 units of each.

Article Summary Ahead of the G20's retirement, BMW is throwing a birthday party for the 3 Series as the sports sedan turns 50.

The 50 Jahre Edition is available with four- and six-cylinder gasoline engines

The 320i and 330i come with rear-wheel drive whereas the beefier M340i has standard xDrive.

BMW is about to bid adieu to the seventh-generation 3 Series, but there’s still time for a special edition. Argentina is the latest market to celebrate half a century since the original E21 debuted by launching the 50 Jahre Edition. Customers can choose from three distinct models, as the limited-run sports sedan comes in 320i, 330i, and M340i flavors.

Starting with the 320i 50 Jahre Edition, it’s based on the Sportline trim but adds extra flair. BMW Argentina throws in fancy 19-inch Individual two-tone wheels and a commemorative badge on the trunk lid. Body colors are limited to Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and Arctic Race Blue.

Inside, the cars come equipped with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a wireless charging pad. Additionally, there’s a special plaque on the center console to remind owners they bought a special 3er.

Up next is the 330i 50 Jahre Edition, which starts as an M Sport model before BMW adds more upgrades. It stands out with 19-inch 995 M black wheels and M Sport brakes with blue calipers. It’s available in the same colors as the 320i, plus Fire Red, Brooklyn Grey, and Portimao Blue. Like the lesser 320i, it gets anniversary badging inside and out, along with the upgraded audio setup.

The M340i Is The One To Get

Thanks to its six-cylinder engine, the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition is the cream of the crop. It uses the same wheels as the four-cylinder 330i, but with a two-tone finish instead. BMW sweetens the pot with the M Pro Sport Package, which brings a variety of dark accents inside and out, along with M-colored seatbelts.

If you’re still not convinced, the M Performance version also receives adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist and an electric trunk lid. Of course, BMW also adds 50th-anniversary badging to round out the changes over the standard M340i xDrive. As for paint options, buyers have plenty to choose from: Skyscraper Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Arctic Race Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, Brooklyn Grey, and Fire Red.

Combined production is capped at 150 units, with each version limited to just 50 cars. Stick with the 320i, and you’ll pay $64,400, while the more potent 330i costs $76,900. Splurge on the M340i at $94,900, and you’ll get the best of the three variants.

Alternatively, you could just wait for the next-generation 3 Series Sedan. The G50 premieres later this year, although global availability is unlikely before 2027. BMW will also launch another 3 Series Touring, though only the electric i3 wagon has been confirmed so far.