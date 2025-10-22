The new iX3’s global tour continues in the Czech Republic, where BMW has introduced the electric SUV. We’ve been following these regional launches closely, and a pattern has emerged. The luxury automaker appears to favor Ocean Wave Blue for showcasing its highly anticipated EV. This new color debuts with the “NA5” and will also be available in a Frozen matte finish.

If that shade isn’t to your liking, there are plenty of alternatives: Alpine White, M Brooklyn Grey, Space Silver, Polarized Grey, Vegas Red, Sapphire Black, Frozen Space Silver, and Eucalyptus Green. Starting in mid-2026, Individual colors will join the palette. BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary was designed from day one to handle special finishes.

The iX3 offers several wheel choices, including a pair of 22-inch options. One of them, featured here, has a two-tone look and carries the “1054 M” codename. Naturally, BMW put its best foot forward for the Czech premiere, presenting a high-spec build fitted with the M Sport Package Pro.

As with all the iX3s shown so far, this one is the 50 xDrive model. Why? It’s the only version available at launch. Series production begins at the end of this month, but BMW has already confirmed plans to expand the lineup. In the United States, more affordable 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive variants will arrive in 2027. A recent spy video of a camouflaged sporty prototype also hints that an M Performance or full M version is in development.

While the iX3 leads the Neue Klasse renaissance, sedan loyalists need not worry. A four-door i3 will launch next year, followed a few months later by a similarly styled next-gen 3 Series, aka the “G50.” For SUV fans, the new X5 “G65” will also debut next year, introducing a first-ever iX5 electric variant. Teaser images suggest it’ll look like a larger sibling to the iX3, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Here’s hoping you like the design language introduced with the iX3, because it’ll spread across roughly 40 models by the end of 2027. Every new BMW launching in the next two years will also feature the updated dashboard layout with iDrive X at its core and the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. For better or worse, Munich’s lineup will look dramatically different within just a couple of years.

Photos: BMW Czech Republic