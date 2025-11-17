The BMW i3 never truly left. When the quirky hatchback bowed out in 2022, the name lived on in China as a long-wheelbase 3 Series electric sedan. Come 2026, the moniker will be repurposed for another 3er, but it’ll be an entirely different car. Gone will be the CLAR underpinnings, replaced by the Neue Klasse platform pioneered by the iX3. Until the new i3 breaks cover, a fresh rendering attempts to peel off the camouflage seen on the most recently spotted prototypes. The digital exercise builds upon those test vehicles, so it’s more than just a shot in the dark. That said, don’t expect the real deal to be a carbon copy. After all, it remains an unofficial styling exercise ahead of the 2026 debut.

Codenamed “NA0,” the next i3 will be the first sedan to adopt the new design language that debuted on the 2026 iX3. Much like with the “NA5” crossover, BMW wants to tone down the creases and angles. We can (probably) all agree that getting back to cleaner surfaces would be a welcome change of pace after years of busy designs.

That said, we’re still not sure what to make of the taillights. To be honest, we weren’t big fans of the rear lights on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. They’re less in-your-face on this speculative i3 sedan, echoing what spy shots have shown. The L-shaped motif is more evident in the rendering, mirroring the test cars. We prefer this over the concept’s prominent taillights, which frankly drew too much attention.

The front design is an open secret. BMW has already explained that cars will have horizontal kidneys, while crossovers will get the iX3’s vertical layout. It’s a fresh look that should suit the i3, and by extension, the next 3 Series. The two cars will share much of their appearance, despite riding on different platforms.

E30 3 Series Vibes

We like to think of the i3 and next-gen 3 Series “G50” as an “E30” for our generation. They’re shaping up to be clean-looking, three-box sedans with an aggressive stance. Even regular versions of the electric and gas saloons will have a sporty presence, so the M Performance and full M models have the potential to look even better.

The 3 Series and i3 will be the first sedans to fully embrace the Neue Klasse styling. BMW will apply the new design language across 40 models by the end of 2027. Mind you, it’s more than an exterior makeover, as the cabins across nearly the entire lineup will be dramatically different in just a few years. We can already imagine the iX3’s dashboard with a center touchscreen and the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision windshield projection adapted across most of the portfolio.

Renderings: futurecarsnow / Instagram