BMW’s launch color for the new iX3 (NA5) may be Ocean Wave Blue, but Polarized Grey Metallic is already shaping up to be one of the sleeper hits of the Neue Klasse lineup. We recently photographed the electric crossover in Sotogrande, Spain—just a few kilometers from the Rock of Gibraltar—where the darker finish emphasized the SUV’s clean surfacing and sharp proportions.

At launch, the NA5 iX3 will be offered in six colors:

Alpine White

Space Silver Metallic

M Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Ocean Wave Blue Metallic

Sapphire Black Metallic

Polarized Grey Metallic

Fire Red—marketed in the United States as Vegas Red—along with Frozen Pure Grey will join the palette later.

M Sport Pro in the Wild

The Polarized Grey iX3 seen here wears the M Sport Pro Package, which adds darker exterior elements and gives the SUV a more assertive presence. Compared to the standard M Sport Package, the Pro specification introduces a black kidney surround, black mirror caps, and a high-gloss black diffuser insert. Red-painted M Sport brake calipers complete the exterior upgrades. Combined with the 21-inch 1050 M wheels, the SUV takes on a more road-focused, sporty look.

Neue Klasse Details Up Close

The Neue Klasse design language looks pretty sharp in this color. The subtle grey tones highlight the body’s tight surfaces without drowning the lines in contrast. Additional images from the shoot in Sotogrande provide a closer look at the interior details as well. The center console and door controls feature clean, high quality finishes. Cargo capacity ranges from 520 to 1,750 liters thanks to the standard split-folding rear bench. Up front, the 58-liter frunk offers a practical place to store the charging cable or smaller travel items.

We absolutely loved the M Sport seats in this car. They are trimmed in BMW Individual Adelaide Grey Merino bicolour leather, a premium upholstery option that elevates the cabin beyond the standard M Sport finish. This high-quality material extends across the seats—including versions equipped with a massage function—the center armrest, and even the illuminated instrument panel. It gives the interior a more upscale, bespoke feel while still maintaining the sporty bolstering and “M” branding that define the M Sport Pro Package. In Europe, the M Sport Pro Package also brings

Just like on the G45 X3, the seat belt M tricolor stitching isn’t available in the US, but they are part of the M Sport Pro package in Germany. It’s likely that a future M Performance iX3 M60 model will offer this option for American customers as well.

More Variants and Individual Colors Coming

Speaking of models, the first wave of the NA5 launch centers on the 50 xDrive model, but additional variants are on the way. BMW will add 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive versions in the near future, followed by M Performance and full-M derivatives as the lineup expands. Painted options will also broaden. Beginning in mid-2026, BMW will introduce a suite of Individual colors for the iX3, allowing deeper personalization beyond the standard palette.

Production begins in late October, with first deliveries set for next spring. Meanwhile, a long-wheelbase version built in China will serve that market specifically.