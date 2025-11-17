If you can’t get enough of the new iX3, you’ve come to the right place. BMW never misses an opportunity to showcase the second-generation electric SUV. Sure enough, the “NA5” recently made an appearance in France at the Toulouse Motor Show. A new walkaround video highlights the first modern Neue Klasse model in an upper-spec flavor.

Automakers always put their best foot forward at car shows, so it’s no surprise this iX3 is a higher-end configuration. Painted in M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, the EV sports an M Sport Package and 21-inch aerodynamic wheels. The optional illuminated contour for the kidney grille is hard to miss, even if the subtly updated BMW logo above it flies under the radar. Expect the flatter, sleeker roundel to roll out across the lineup with each new model.

The Castanea interior uses Veganza, Munich’s marketing jargon for artificial leather. If you’d rather pay extra for the real deal, the iX3 can be had with Merino leather. This 50 xDrive features the Sport steering wheel available as a no-cost option, though you can swap it for the optional M wheel with differently arranged spokes. Unsurprisingly, even this Sport wheel carries M branding.

The walkaround video also gives you a chance to check out the iX3’s front trunk, which we recently learned has drain plugs. Just keep in mind the weight limit is only 22 pounds (10 kilograms). It offers 58 liters of volume, while the rear cargo area holds 520 liters. Fold the seats and the capacity jumps to 1,750 liters.

Practicality aside, the footage underscores how dramatically BMW design is evolving inside and out. It feels like Bavaria is skipping an entire generation with the iX3. Early customer feedback suggests the new formula is resonating, as BMW already has enough European orders to stay busy well into 2026.

Knowing attendees would poke around and explore the car, BMW brought an iX3 equipped with a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof. It also had three-zone automatic climate control, but in a sea of options, the standard iDrive X with Panoramic Vision stands out most. It’s a new layout you’ll see on roughly 40 combustion and electric models arriving by the end of 2027.

All told, it’s a brave new era for BMW after pouring over 10 billion euros into reviving the Neue Klasse.

