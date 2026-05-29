Article Summary The China-market BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase is undergoing final validation across high-altitude roads, cities, highways, heavy rain, and rapid temperature changes.

The stretched Neue Klasse SUV rides on a 3,005-mm wheelbase, 108 mm longer than the global iX3, with added focus on rear-seat comfort.

The prototype still shows older retractable door handles, but the production China-spec iX3 is expected to use traditional BMW-style handles like the i4 and i5.

BMW is putting the upcoming iX3 Long Wheelbase through an extensive final testing program in China, ahead of the model’s local launch. The electric SUV will be the first Neue Klasse model developed specifically for Chinese customers and will be produced by BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang.

The latest prototypes are being tested across some of China’s most demanding real-world environments, from the high-altitude plateaus of Qinghai to dense urban traffic, long-distance highways, heavy rain, steep mountain gradients, strong UV exposure, and rapidly changing temperatures. BMW says the goal is to validate how the iX3 Long Wheelbase handles China’s unusually diverse climate and road conditions.

Like in similar tests, BMW engineers are focusing on thermal management, battery conditioning, energy recuperation, charging stability, ride comfort, and intelligent energy distribution. High-altitude testing is a major part of the program, since thinner air, elevation changes, and sustained gradients place extra demands on cooling systems and overall efficiency.

Door Handles Will Be Different In China

The test car shown here is still a pre-production vehicle, and one detail makes that clear: it appears to retain the older retractable-style door handles. That is not expected to carry over to the China-market iX3 Long Wheelbase. The production version for China is understood to use more traditional BMW-style door handles, similar to what we have seen on models like the i4 and i5.

The iX3 Long Wheelbase is an important model for BMW in China. While the global iX3 will serve as the first production Neue Klasse SUV, this stretched version has been tailored for Chinese customers, who traditionally place a higher priority on rear-seat space and long-distance comfort. The additional wheelbase should give the electric SUV a more premium positioning in China, especially against domestic EV rivals that increasingly compete on cabin space, digital features, and charging performance.

BMW says the validation program is designed to make sure the iX3 Long Wheelbase delivers consistent electric performance across the full range of conditions Chinese customers encounter. That includes stop-and-go megacity traffic, long highway drives, sudden weather shifts, and mountain routes where energy management and recuperation become especially important.

Longer and Larger Than Regular iX3

The China-market BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase, known internally as the NA6, is more than just a stretched version of the global iX3 NA5. BMW has extended the wheelbase by 108 millimeters to 3,005 mm, with all of that extra space going toward rear-seat comfort. The rear bench uses longer and thicker cushions, the seatbacks can recline up to 121 degrees, and BMW has added plush pillows, upgraded ambient lighting, nicer Harman Kardon speaker grilles, metallic coat hooks on the B-pillars, and a wireless charging pad integrated into the rear armrest. The front passenger also gets more attention, including a leg rest and additional seat controls mounted on the side of the center armrest.

Practicality improves as well. Cargo capacity rises to 1,900 liters with the rear seats folded, an increase of 150 liters over the global iX3, while the front trunk remains unchanged at 58 liters. BMW says the iX3 Long Wheelbase will deliver more than 900 kilometers of range on China’s CLTC cycle, and the 800-volt architecture allows up to 400 kW DC fast charging. At a charger capable of delivering the full output, BMW claims the long-wheelbase iX3 can add around 400 kilometers of range in 10 minutes. Like the standard iX3, the stretched version will initially launch as a 50 xDrive model.