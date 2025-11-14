Following the launch of the new iX3, BMW’s reborn Neue Klasse lineup is set to expand quickly. In addition to an i3 sedan and a possible iX4 arriving in 2026, a third model is on the way. However, this one will be exclusive to China. Teased a few months ago, the long-wheelbase iX3 will be built at the Shenyang plant and is scheduled to go on sale next year.

In the meantime, BMW is putting the finishing touches on the stretched iX3. It’s testing the EV in parts of the world where the electric crossover won’t actually be sold. The model, codenamed “NA6,” is currently undergoing final evaluation at the Nürburgring and is also being pushed through high-speed testing in other European locations. Still, the elongated version will not be offered on the continent.

Tested on the Nurburgring

With prototypes lapping the ’Ring, BMW is monitoring efficiency and driving dynamics. For vehicles tested in China, engineers are focusing on comfort-related behavior. While details remain limited, the stretched wheelbase should translate to notably more rear legroom.

The global iX3 has a 2,897-millimeter (114-inch) wheelbase. How much stretching is expected? As a reference point, the gas-powered X3 “G48” sold in China measures 111 mm (nearly 4.4 inches) longer between the axles than the global “G45” model.

Specific Features for Long-Wheelbase iX3 Models

China’s new iX3 is also likely to feature upgrades over the international version. In the long-wheelbase X3, the rear seat recline increases by four degrees for a more relaxed posture. BMW also adds a thigh-support extension and a wireless charging pad integrated into the center armrest. Chinese-market X3s even offer crystal controls sourced from the X5 and X7, plus rear-door ambient lighting and illuminated threads in the panoramic glass roof.

Expect similar enhancements for the long-wheelbase iX3, with the rear seats providing a more luxurious and comfortable experience. Unique, two-tone upholstery for the stretched variant also wouldn’t be surprising.

For now, BMW has only confirmed localized driver-assistance and automation features co-developed with Momenta. During the third-quarter earnings call earlier this month, CEO Oliver Zipse said the vehicle will be “enriched by digital solutions made in China.”

Production Will Begin May 2026

Production of China’s iX3 is reportedly set to begin in May 2026, initially in the 50L xDrive configuration. The 30L and 40L xDrive versions are expected to follow a few months later, with a high-performance M60L xDrive rumored for mid-2027. A stretched-wheelbase X3 M is unlikely to happen.