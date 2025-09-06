How big of a deal is Neue Klasse for BMW? It’s the single largest investment the company has ever made. CEO Oliver Zipse told Bloomberg that “well over” €10 billion has been invested over the past five years. As you can imagine, Neue Klasse extends far beyond the 2026 iX3 revealed yesterday. The electric crossover is just the tip of the iceberg in a product offensive that goes well beyond EVs.

The unprecedented funding covered not only vehicle development but also engineering sixth-generation electric motors and batteries. The iDrive X with Panoramic Vision wasn’t cheap either. On top of that, a significant share of the spending went into strengthening BMW’s battery manufacturing infrastructure. Let’s not forget BMW built an all-new factory from the ground up for the iX3. Starting in November, series production of the “NA5” will begin at the Debrecen site in Hungary.

Zipse emphasized in the interview that the €10B investment has already been committed, all while BMW remained profitable. Even as the company poured cash into building its future, it continued to make money with its existing lineup. The immense work and financial effort behind reviving Neue Klasse will fully come to life in just a couple of years.

By the end of 2027, Zipse said, nearly the entire lineup will benefit from Neue Klasse, by which time BMW will have launched more than 40 new or refreshed models. The next-generation iDrive will be rolled out across all cars, regardless of size or powertrain. Speaking specifically about the iX3, the 61-year-old executive called it the “best overall product in the industry.”

Clearly, a lot is riding on the iX3 and the upcoming models, whether electric or not. BMW is confident it can reap the rewards once the Neue Klasse lineup is fully established. The next model is already in the pipeline, with the i3 sedan scheduled for launch in 2026.

For China, still BMW’s largest market despite a concerning sales slump, the iX3 will be offered in a long-wheelbase version. The i3 should follow, mirroring the current CLAR-based i3 sedan sold there as a stretched 3 Series EV. BMW is doing more than just lengthening wheelbases for its China-specific products; it’s designing them locally at the Designworks Shanghai Studio and partnering with major Chinese tech firms for in-car software.

Meanwhile, the iX3 will make its public debut next week at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. The European market launch is slated for next spring, followed by the U.S. in the summer. At launch, only the 50 xDrive will be available, but a more affordable iX3 40 sDrive has already been confirmed and will follow shortly after.

