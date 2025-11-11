Early adopters of BMW’s new iX3 will need plenty of patience. There’s a considerable gap between the electric SUV’s debut and the start of deliveries. We first saw the return of the Neue Klasse back in September, but the first European shipments aren’t expected until next spring. American customers will have to wait even longer, with deliveries of the “NA5” scheduled for summer.

In the meantime, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the iX3’s regional appearances. The latest stop for BMW’s all-new EV was in Greece, where a high-end version was showcased during the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship ATP 250. Painted in Ocean Wave Blue, the iX3 made a splash at the Telekom Center Athens in the nation’s capital.

BMW Greece hasn’t released a full image set yet, but it’s evident that the display car came well-equipped. It features the M Sport Package and the only Individual-branded wheels available. These 22-inch aerodynamic alloys, codenamed 1053 I, are finished in a two-tone design combining full-length and half spokes.

While most promotional images show the new iX3 with its illuminated grille contour activated, that’s not the case here. It’s worth mentioning that the light-up kidneys aren’t standard. Perhaps that’s for the best since not everyone wants their car to draw that much attention. For those who dislike the new grille, BMW is preparing an alternative design for non-SUV models. Next year’s the i3 and 3 Series will lead the way. These sedans will feature horizontally oriented kidneys stretching to meet the headlights. Both grille designs replace the traditional chrome accents with slim LED elements.

Given the importance of the iX3 and the Neue Klasse to BMW, Munich decided now was the perfect time to subtly refresh its corporate identity. The iconic roundel remains instantly recognizable, but it has been given a slightly flatter appearance. However, you’ll only notice the discreet revisions to the blue-and-white emblem up close.

Another detail visible on the show car is the panoramic glass roof, which contrasts nicely with the blue exterior. It’s one of the many available options for the iX3 and includes solar energy filtering and full UV protection. It’ll be interesting to see if China’s long-wheelbase iX3 (“NA6”), due next year, gets an even larger glass panel.

Outside of China, iX3 production will initially be limited to BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Starting in 2027, manufacturing will expand to Mexico at the San Luis Potosí facility, which currently builds the 2 Series Coupe/M2 and 3 Series Sedan.