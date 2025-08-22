Ever wanted something just a little bit bigger than an X3, but not as wide or tall as the BMW X5? Well, if you happen to live in China, you’re in luck. The next model to get a stretched version will be the the BMW NA6 iX3, a Chinese market only affair that sees the X3’s wheelbase grow by several inches in order to better accommodate riders in the rear. What won’t change are power and torque figures. The NA6 iX3 will share all drivetrain components with the regular iX3. Of course, as all Chinese market long wheelbase vehicles are produced inside of China, so too will this one.

The Chinese market has a penchant for prioritizing rear-seat passengers. The long-wheelbase iX3 will join a number of other extended models, including the BMW 3 Series and 5 Series. Even other SUVs have seen longer variants, including the X1 and X5. When it comes to electric and elongated models, Chinese customers can also choose from long-wheelbase variants of the iX1 and i5.

The iX3 Long Wheelbase Focuses on Comfort

While power numbers will remain unchanged from the regular iX3, there’s one obvious spot that the iX3L will differ: the rear seats. The iX3L is expected to be close to the length of a regular BMW X5. But, since cargo volume will remain roughly the same between the iX3L and regular iX3, that means a huge increase in rear passenger room. Like with the gas-powered X3 long-wheelbase, we’re reasonably certain the iX3L will feature a greater reclining angle for the rear seats. The special benches also get thigh support extensions for increased support. Past that, expect general luxury and quality of life enhancements, like wireless charging pads in the rear.

Perhaps most serious is an addition unavailable to, and a bit of a sore spot for, US buyers. The iX3L will get rear door cards sporting ambient lighting accents. Our driving impressions of the X3 xDrive30 left us feeling more than a little underwhelmed. Particularly in the interior refinement department. Ironically, it seems BMW may have felt the same and is treating Chinese customers who spring for the iX3L to a little bit of a rear seat light show.

Regardless of how you feel about the iX3L, you’ll have to wait a little while to get behind the wheel. The iX3L won’t arrive on Chinese streets until mid-2026. While the regular iX3 is said to be 188.1 inches (4,780 millimeters), we’re assuming the iX3L will creep closer to the X5’s 193 inches (4902 mm) in length. We’ll have more details as the launch gets closer; likely, early next year.