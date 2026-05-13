A new spy video highlights the M3 ZA0 on the same day as BMW confirms the model's launch next year.

Article Summary Multiple prototypes of the first electric BMW M3 have been spotted during high-speed testing at the Nürburgring.

The camouflaged test cars had four motors with an unconfirmed combined output of 800-900 horsepower.

Earlier today during his final speech as BMW CEO, Oliver Zipse announced the electric M3 will be launched next year.

It’s only been a few hours since Oliver Zipse wrapped up his latest speech as BMW CEO. Speaking during the 106th Annual General Meeting, the former head of the world’s biggest luxury automaker confirmed that the electric M3 will break cover sometime next year. In the meantime, a new spy video shows a mélange of prototypes racking up miles at the Nürburgring.

With the production model inching closer to its world premiere, it comes as no surprise that BMW is already using the final bodywork. However, the test cars remain fully camouflaged in a futile attempt to conceal the bulging wheel arches. Predictably, it looks like a 2027 i3 that’s been hitting the gym to pack on considerable muscle.

The first M3 without a combustion engine is unquestionably fast, but naturally, the only sounds coming from the “ZA0” are tire noises. If you want the soundtrack of a quad-pipe exhaust, you’ll have to wait until the inline-six M3 arrives in 2028 as the “G84.” In the meantime, it’s worth noting that all these prototypes feature all-wheel drive, with four motors set to come standard.

The Electric M3 Will Have Standard All-Wheel Drive With A Rear-Wheel Drive Mode

Although the electric M3 will launch with xDrive from day one, BMW will give drivers the option to switch off the front motors. Doing so will effectively turn the sports sedan into a rear-wheel-drive machine, echoing today’s M3 “G80” and its pure RWD mode. Although the M division remains tight-lipped about output, we’ve heard the four motors will produce somewhere in the region of 800 to 900 hp.

With four motors and a net battery capacity exceeding 100 kWh, the M3 “ZA0” is inevitably going to be a heavy car. However, we’re confident engineers have been working on ways to partially offset the added mass compared to today’s M3 Competition xDrive. If BMW can’t convince you to go electric, the “G84” should be the default choice. However, a word of warning: we keep hearing from sources close to the matter that the ICE version will also go xDrive-only, losing the manual gearbox in the process.

With BMW already teasing an i3 Touring, it’s reasonable to assume an M variant could happen one day. In fact, a “ZA1” codename is already circulating, so we wouldn’t rule out a long-roof derivative arriving before the decade’s end. Meanwhile, the sedan is reportedly entering production next March, which would suggest a world premiere in early 2027.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube