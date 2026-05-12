Article Summary Swiss BMW dealer Binelli Group hands over the keys to 31 iX3s to Cosanum AG.

Cosanum AG's fleet already had 26 electric and five diesel BMWs.

All vehicles come in the iX3 50 xDrive specification with an M Sport Package and an M Brooklyn Grey color.

With European deliveries of the iX3 in full swing, it comes as no surprise that BMW is also shipping the electric SUV to corporate buyers. The Binelli Group has handed over the keys to 31 vehicles to Cosanum, a Swiss healthcare logistics provider. The two companies have been collaborating for two years. This major transaction follows the acquisition of 26 additional electric BMWs, plus five diesel-powered cars.

All iX3s come in 50 xDrive specification, which is hardly a surprise since it’s the only version currently available. A more affordable iX3 40 with a single motor and rear-wheel drive has already been announced and is about to go on sale across Europe. As is typically the case with company fleet vehicles, all examples appear to have an identical spec.

These BMW iX3s Have Plenty Of Optional Kit

The buyer certainly didn’t skimp on options, as the iX3 features the M Sport Package and M Brooklyn Grey paint. Those 21-inch two-tone “1050 M” wheels are not standard either. These options alone push the sticker price to CHF 85,730.

It’s hardly the only major corporate fleet deal for BMW so far this year. Just last month, insurance company Allianz bought 15 SUVs, all powered by diesel engines. Back in February, Bolt’s Czech division took delivery of 10 iX1s in Prague. BMW’s smallest crossover is bound to receive the Neue Klasse treatment next year, which should make it an even more appealing choice for companies looking to decarbonize their fleets.

With an i3 Touring also on the horizon, an electric wagon could help boost BMW’s sales among companies seeking more practical EVs without paying the premium commanded by the larger i5 Touring. Although not officially announced yet, the i1 hatchback should become the brand’s most affordable EV when it arrives before the end of the decade. For small businesses wanting something more substantial than the MINI Cooper, the entry-level electric BMW should fit the bill nicely.