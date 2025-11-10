We’ve already talked about all the colors available at launch for the Neue Klasse BMW iX3. However, one shade has so far only appeared in online configurators, which aren’t always the most accurate reflection of how a color looks in real life. That changes today, as a new photo gallery showcases the electric SUV in Fire Red for the first time.

Also known as Vegas Red in the United States, this color is featured on an iX3 that skips the M Sport Package. You can tell it’s the base trim level by the more restrained bumper design at both ends of the vehicle. It also omits the illuminated contour surrounding BMW’s new, retro-inspired vertical kidney grille.

There is one notable upgrade over the standard specification: the 21-inch aerodynamic wheels (codenamed 1049). If there’s one design detail we’d change, it’s the rear wiper. Some automakers tuck it under the roof spoiler for a cleaner look. It would have made perfect sense here, given BMW’s push for smoother, more minimalist surfaces in its Neue Klasse design language.

Even so, Fire Red brings out the best of this pared-down aesthetic, emphasizing a true “less is more” approach. In recent years, critics have accused BMW of creating increasingly complex designs filled with creases and angles. The iX3 represents a meaningful step toward visual restraint, especially in configurations that skip the M Sport Package.

Early feedback has been strong, with European order books already stretching into 2026. It’s a promising sign that people are embracing the new design direction. Naturally, the 805 kilometers (500 miles) WLTP range has also helped convince buyers to sign on the dotted line. Fast-charging capabilities are another major advantage: just 10 minutes adds 372 kilometers (231 miles) of range. The 108.7-kWh battery can recharge from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes when connected to a 400-kW DC fast charger. Expect BMW’s future plug-in hybrids to adopt this sixth-generation battery technology with round cells.

The iX3 represents a fresh start for BMW, as its design language, hardware, and in-car technology will soon spread across the lineup. But Neue Klasse isn’t limited to EVs. Combustion models will also adopt the new styling, the iDrive X interface, and the Panoramic Vision windscreen projection system.

This design will appear, to varying degrees, on about 40 models by the end of 2027. The next models to get the Neue Klasse treatment will be the 3 Series, i3, X5, and 7 Series next year.