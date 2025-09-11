All the images and videos we’ve seen so far of the 2026 BMW iX3 have shown the left-hand-drive configuration. Naturally, the all-electric crossover has also been developed for right-hand-drive markets, with the wheel on the opposite side of the dashboard. Shortly after its world premiere at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the “NA5” has landed in the United Kingdom.

BMW’s first modern Neue Klasse model is making its British debut at the PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club. In fact, the iX3 serves as this year’s hole-in-one prize at the 14th hole. One lucky golfer will be among the first customers to own the EV, which goes on sale in Europe in spring 2026. Meanwhile, a walkaround video highlights a right-hand-drive iX3 50 xDrive, the sole version available at launch.

Unsurprisingly, the company’s British branch is showcasing a higher-spec model with a few extras. If you’re curious about the base version, we talked about the zero-option iX3 when the configurator went live earlier this week. BMW UK highlights an Ocean Wave Blue model with the M Sport Package and imposing 22-inch Individual wheels.

Inside, Digital White upholstery pairs with a black Sports steering wheel. Alternatively, buyers can opt for a new M wheel with a more conventional design, already seen on another iX3. Pricing starts at £58,755 for the entry-level setup, with the M Sport trim beginning at £61,255. The Ocean Wave Blue paint adds £875, the aero wheels cost £2,100, and the Digital White interior is another £275.

Despite a generous list of standard features, plenty of options remain. UK buyers can order a £1,275 panoramic glass sunroof or the £1,700 Technology Plus Pack, which bundles a 3D head-up display, three-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system. Other extras include a £250 heated steering wheel, £450 tinted glass, a £950 illuminated kidney grille, and a £1,025 tow bar. Fully loaded, the iX3 pushes past £72,000.

For now, BMW UK hasn’t announced additional iX3 variants. However, cheaper versions are coming to the US. Starting in early 2027, pricing will drop with the arrival of the 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive models, although UK availability is currently unknown. Both will feature a smaller battery than the 108.7-kWh pack in the 50 xDrive. The sDrive will also forgo the front motor, making it the first rear-wheel-drive iX3 of this generation.

BMW sold its predecessor exclusively in a single-motor, rear-drive layout. Thankfully, there’s now a greater variety, and even more flavors are on the way. M Performance and full-fat M derivatives spring to mind, albeit we should wait for the spicy EVs to be officially confirmed.

Video: BMW UK / YouTube