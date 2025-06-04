The Z4 may not be long for this world, but the small sports car isn’t giving up without a fight. We initially heard that the “G29” would bow out in October 2025, but its demise was supposedly pushed back to March 2026. A new report reinforces the previous rumor, but with a twist. BMW is reportedly discontinuing production of all Z4 models next March, except for the US-spec M40i.

According to a trusted Bimmer Post forum source, the Z4 in M Performance trim for the United States will remain in production for another two months. Consequently, the very last car now has an unconfirmed production date in May 2026. The same source also mentions that this is when the final US-spec Supra will roll off the assembly line.

The Z4 and Supra are not built at a BMW factory. Production was outsourced to Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria. While Toyota has already promised to bring back the Supra, BMW doesn’t intend to follow up with another Z car. Before it’s gone, there appears to be a late surge in demand for the rear-wheel-drive convertible. In the first quarter of 2025, deliveries rose by 4.2% to 2,436 units compared to the January-March 2024 period. Speaking of last year, a total of 10,482 cars were sold, representing a 4.3% decrease compared to 2023.

The Z4 M40i is one of the few remaining BMWs available with a manual gearbox. Only the M2 and base versions of the M3 and M4 belong to this exclusive club. But with the M3 “G84” due in 2028 reportedly going automatic-only, and no next-gen M4 on the horizon, the days of three-pedal models are numbered. The M2 is likely to be the last hurrah for the stick shift. The “G87” is expected to remain in production until late 2029, so let’s hope the manual survives until the very end.

A successor to the Z4 is not planned, which is hardly a surprise given the decline of convertibles in general. The 8 Series Convertible will also die soon. Once the droptop 4er is gone, BMW will be left without a cabriolet in its lineup. However, there could be an i4 Convertible (“NA3”) down the line. It’s hard to imagine a luxury carmaker as big as BMW not selling at least one car with a folding top.

Source: Bimmer Post