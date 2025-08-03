Let’s be honest for a moment. It’s difficult for a car manufacturer to get people enthused about a new electric crossover. After all, the segment is already crowded, so an umpteenth model typically doesn’t draw much attention. However, there are exceptions. The new iX3 (NA5) is more than just a follow-up to the aging G08. It ushers in a fresh design language, next-generation motors and batteries, and new in-car technology.

For these reasons, BMW is entitled to hype up the second-generation iX3. We’ll see the hotly anticipated electric crossover on September 5 at the IAA Mobility Show. But when does it actually go on sale? CEO Oliver Zipse revealed this week during the earnings call that the EV will celebrate its market launch in early November. The head honcho in Bavaria is confident the NA5 will be a commercial success:

“There will be a substantial market demand because that car is going to be, at that point in time, the benchmark of the industry. And that is what whoever we talk to, whatever is written about the car, which is reflected by media and journalists. We are very optimistic about the market success of the iX3, but also the subsequent cars—the iX3 and the other cars which are coming closely after.”

Zipse went as far as to say journalists who had the opportunity to drive prototypes have called the new iX3 a “masterpiece of engineering.” As for the additional Neue Klasse models, only the i3 has been confirmed thus far. The nameplate returns next year on a sedan to be manufactured in Munich. It won’t share the assembly line with the iX3. The SUV will be assembled at BMW’s new Debrecen factory in Hungary.

Both models will receive the long-wheelbase treatment in China, where the stretched i3 (NA8) and iX3 (NA6) will be manufactured. BMW has promised at least six Neue Klasse EVs, but without disclosing their identities. If reports are correct, there will be an i3 Touring (NA1) and an iX4 (NA7). Perhaps the German luxury brand is counting the electric iX5 (G65) and iX7 (G67) as Neue Klasse models, considering both will benefit from the new features debuting in a month on the iX3.

During his speech following the half-year results, Oliver Zipse reiterated that the BMW Group will launch 40 new or updated cars with Neue Klasse know-how by the end of 2027. NK isn’t all about electric vehicles, since combustion-engine cars are also getting the new design, iDrive X, Panoramic Vision, and next-gen head-up display.

The next couple of years are shaping up to be some of the busiest in BMW’s 109-year history, kick-started by the iX3 following the largest investment in the company’s history.

