Back in 2023, we reported that BMW plans to introduce a new-generation i3 sedan built on the Neue Klasse architecture. Alongside the standard i3 sedan, BMW will launch a long-wheelbase variant specifically for the Chinese market. Known internally as NA8, these electric models will enter production at BMW’s Shenyang plant in China.

The long-wheelbase i3 lineup will include four variants: 30L, 40L, 50L, and the performance-oriented M60L xDrive. Similarly, the standard NA0 i3 sedan will offer at least five variants: the entry-level i3 40 and i3 40 xDrive, the mid-tier i3 50 and i3 50 xDrive, and the flagship high-performance i3 M60 xDrive.

We can now exclusively confirm through our sources that the top-spec BMW i3 M60 xDrive and i3 M60L xDrive will produce approximately 630 horsepower. These models are projected to achieve around 750 kilometers (466 miles) of range under the WLTP cycle. Additionally, the most efficient NA8 i3L variant and also the NA0 i3 could deliver up to 900 kilometers of range, according to the less stringent WLTP testing standard. The corresponding EPA rating for the U.S. market will likely be lower.

As previously noted, BMW will build the new i3 series on its cutting-edge Neue Klasse architecture, representing the brand’s future direction for electric vehicles. When it does eventually arrive, the i3 will have the Gen6 cylindrical batteries and next-generation electric motors we’ve recently dissected. The new batteries will offer increased range, enhanced energy density, and quicker charging capabilities. Additionally, the Neue Klasse architecture employs an advanced 800-volt system, which increases battery energy density by 20 percent compared to previous technologies.

Production of the BMW i3 and i3L sedans will begin in the second half of 2026, with the standard-wheelbase version set to roll off the assembly line at BMW’s Munich plant.