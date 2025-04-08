China is keeping the i3 sedan all to itself, but things will be different with the next generation. The current EV based on the omnipresent CLAR platform will be retired to make way for a Neue Klasse-based successor. This time around, BMW will sell the car all over the world. Additionally, a long-wheelbase derivative for the Chinese market is in the works.

Before the world premiere next year, the standard i3 stars in a new spy video. Taken in northern Europe, the footage shows multiple prototypes of what BMW calls the “NA0” internally. As in previous instances, we’re getting the impression of a slightly smaller sedan than the current 3 Series “G20.” It’s refreshing to see classic silver wheels again after years of black and two-tone finishes.

Hiding underneath the swirly camo is more or less a production version of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. BMW is introducing a completely fresh design language that takes the “less is more” approach. The decluttered styling should bring smoother surfaces, moving away from the current in-your-face approach. We’ll first see the new look on the iX3 in September before all models embrace it this decade. Not just electric cars but also those powered by combustion engines.

Similarly, the minimalist interiors will be shared between ICE and EV models. BMW has already given us an accurate preview by revealing the new iDrive. It’s based around a large center screen, which you won’t be able to control via the usual rotary knob. The traditional dial/controller on the lower center console won’t be installed in future models.

BMW has confirmed the i3 will enter series production in Munich next year. We’ve heard it’s scheduled to hit the assembly line in July 2026, so the world premiere could be roughly 12 months away. Expect a wide lineup with rear- and all-wheel-drive versions, including a hot i3 M60 xDrive. An electric M3 (“ZA0”) is allegedly earmarked for a late 2027 launch.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube