42. That’s how many cars the BMW Group is showcasing at Auto Shanghai in China these days. Among them is the Vision Neue Klasse X, a concept that previews the second-generation iX3, due in early September. For the Chinese market, BMW is preparing a stretched version. While CEO Oliver Zipse was on stage outlining the brand’s ambitions in China, a design sketch of the iX3L appeared in the background.

This long-wheelbase electric SUV, carrying the internal codename “NA6”, will be both built and sold locally. The standard iX3, internally called “NA5,” will be assembled at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, starting later this year. Production will also expand to the San Luis Potosi factory in Mexico from 2027.

BMW isn’t ready to share details just yet, but we already have a decent idea of what to expect. A recent report pegs the standard iX3 at 4,780 millimeters (188.1 inches) long, 1,895 mm (74.6 in) wide, and 1,635 mm (64.3 in) tall, with a 2,895-mm (114-inch) wheelbase. Naturally, the Chinese LWB variant will stretch a bit more between the axles to unlock extra legroom in the rear.

The cargo capacity should be similar to the standard iX3, offering 520 liters (18.3 cubic feet) with the rear seats up and expanding to 1,750 liters (61.8 cu ft) when folded. That’s provided the numbers that have surfaced are entirely legit. As with other LWB BMWs built for China, expect the iX3L to lean into rear-seat comfort with more premium materials and amenities, just like the gasoline-powered X3 L compared to its global counterpart. We recently dissected the changes between the two ICE SUVs. The Munich-based brand also sells elongated versions of the X1 and X5 in China.

Word is BMW will offer the iX3L in 30L, 40L xDrive, 50L xDrive, and M60L xDrive flavors. Nothing’s official yet, but production is reportedly scheduled to begin about a year from now. As with the other Neue Klasse models coming to China, the iX3L will get a localized version of the iDrive X.

