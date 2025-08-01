BMW will take the wraps off the hotly anticipated iX3 on September 5 at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. While some details have already been officially revealed or leaked, the company’s CEO has now shared a previously unknown tidbit. During his speech following the publication of half-year results this week, Oliver Zipse disclosed the electric crossover’s energy consumption.

The iX3 (NA5) will sip 15 kWh per 62 miles (100 kilometers), a remarkable figure compared to the outgoing G08. When the previous-gen EV was facelifted three years ago, BMW quoted consumption at 18.9 to 18.5 kWh/100 km. The improvement is even more impressive considering the new iX3 will initially launch with xDrive, whereas its predecessor was strictly rear-wheel drive. Consequently, the new model will have two motors instead of one.

Reports also suggest the new iX3 will be slightly larger. An unconfirmed curb weight of 2,285 kilograms (1,036 pounds) would make it a full 100 kg (220 lbs) heavier, too. The CLAR-based model used a battery pack with a net capacity of only 74 kWh, while its successor reportedly has 113.4 kWh. Given BMW’s promised 800-kilometer (497-mile) WLTP range and the 15 kWh consumption figure, we can confidently say the battery capacity will exceed 100 kWh.

However, the improved efficiency won’t come solely from sixth-generation batteries and electric motors. When BMW unveiled the Vision Neue Klasse X concept in March 2024, it highlighted its sleeker body with a 20% lower drag coefficient. It also introduced new brakes designed specifically for EVs, contributing to an overall 25% efficiency boost.

Zipse even claims the next-gen iX3 will be the “benchmark in the industry.” He has valid reasons to hype up the NA5. It’ll support 400-kilowatt charging, enabling 350 kilometers (217 miles) of WLTP range in just 10 minutes. BMW estimates a maximum range of 400 miles (644 kilometers) under EPA testing and 900 kilometers (559 miles) using China’s more optimistic CLTC.

Additional iX3 derivatives are likely in the pipeline. It would be logical for BMW to introduce a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant. With less weight by dropping the front motor, it could potentially exceed the range of the iX3 50 xDrive. After all, BMW has stated that 900 kilometers (559 miles) of range is possible with the new cylindrical battery cells.

The new iX3 will pave the way for many Neue Klasse models. In 2026, BMW plans to launch the i3 sedan, followed by several other EVs by the end of 2028. The next-generation X5, X6, and X7 will remain on CLAR but gain electric variants with Gen6 batteries and motors. Even ALPINA is reportedly entering the EV space with its take on the i7 and a next-gen X7 without a combustion engine.

As for other brands under the BMW Group, Neue Klasse hardware is also headed to MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Source: BMW