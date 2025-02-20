BMW is constantly hyping up Neue Klasse and the next-generation batteries accompanying the electric-only platform. However, one essential detail has been intentionally left out—range. Well, until now. We finally have some preliminary numbers to sink our teeth into. This week, BMWBLOG attended a workshop at the Battery Cell Manufacturing Competency Center in Parsdorf, Germany, where we learned more about Gen6 batteries.

BMW mentions that the next-gen battery pack will unlock 900 kilometers on a single charge, although it does not specify which models will be capable of achieving this range. If you’re on the other side of the pond, that’s a generous 560 miles. We were told all Neue Klasse-based electric cars will deliver at least 600 km (373 miles). That’s roughly as much as the average gasoline car. We won’t go as far as to say range anxiety will be cured. However, we’re gradually getting there as technology progresses.

BMW is currently planning two cell sizes depending on the size of the car. Gen6 batteries will switch from today’s prismatic cells to round cells with more than 20% higher energy density. Charging speed is estimated to increase by as much as 30%. The Bavarian brand has already confirmed an 800-volt system for fast charging, enabling 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range after 10 minutes spent at a charging station. Bidirectional charging will also be supported.

When the Vision Neue Klasse X premiered about a year ago, the electric crossover had other tweaks to boost efficiency. The concept featured a slippery, aero-optimized body with a 20% lower drag than the outgoing iX3 based on the CLAR platform. In addition, the next-gen EV featured new brakes and tires, contributing to a total efficiency boost of 25%.

The first production model to benefit from Gen6 batteries with round cells is coming later this year. The second-generation iX3 will be followed in 2026 by an i3 sedan. BMW will roll out at least four other EVs by 2028. It won’t give any names, but we expect to see an i3 Touring, an iX4, and China-specific models.