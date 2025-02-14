BMW is preparing to say goodbye to the CLAR-based iX3 and hello to its Neue Klasse replacement. The “G08” will go out of production in China in the second quarter of the year. Its successor, codenamed “NA5,” will hit the assembly line at the all-new Debrecen plant in Hungary in late 2025. The German luxury brand has been coy on details about the next electric crossover, but key specs may have now surfaced.

The usual and often reliable BMW insider from the Bimmer Post forums has published technical data regarding the new iX3’s size. The second-generation EV will supposedly be 4780 millimeters (188.1 inches) long, 1895 mm (74.6 in) wide, and 1635 mm (64.3 in) tall. It’s said to feature a wheelbase of 2895 mm (113.4 in) and offer 520 l (18.3 cubic feet) of cargo with the rear seats in place. Folding the bench will allegedly increase volume to 1,750 liters (61 cu ft).

However, numbers make the most sense compared to other relevant figures, so how does the new iX3 stack up against the outgoing model? In addition, in the table below, we’re also including the “G45” X3 with combustion engines. We’re not considering the long-wheelbase X3 “G48” since it’s sold only in China.

It’s worth mentioning the figures apply to the iX3 50 xDrive. However, the numbers should be similar, if not identical, for other flavors. BMW could also challenge the Audi Q6 E-Tron with 40, 40 xDrive, and M60 xDrive derivatives. Later in the model’s life cycle, there could even be a full-fat M version as the “ZA5.”

Model New iX3 Old iX3 New X3 Length (mm) 4780 4734 4755 Width 1895 1891 1920 Height 1635 1668 1660 Wheelbase 2895 2864 2865

The differences might be negligible, but the Vision Neue Klasse X concept strongly suggested there will be massive design changes. The new iX3 will also have a totally redesigned interior by switching to iDrive X. The next-gen infotainment shakes things up with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a new 3D head-up display. Moreover, the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision projection at the base of the windshield will be standard equipment. BMW is killing the iDrive rotary knob and some physical buttons–all in the name of minimalism.

BMW won’t start production until closer to the year’s end, so the official reveal isn’t happening anytime soon. In the meantime, expect more details to surface about the new iX3, set to kick-start an electric revolution. At least six Neue Klasse EVs are coming by 2028. BMW has only confirmed the i3 sedan so far, with production in Munich starting in 2026. Other models could include an i3 Touring, an iX4, and likely China-specific cars.

Source: Bimmer Post