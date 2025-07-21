The 2025 IAA MOBILITY show in Munich is shaping up to be a landmark moment for BMW. This year’s event, taking place from September 9–14, will host one of the brand’s most important reveals in decades: the world premiere of the BMW iX3, the first production model built on the long-awaited Neue Klasse platform. The press preview for the Munich Auto Show begins on September 8, promising a packed schedule of unveilings, not just for BMW.

A New Era Begins: BMW iX3 (NA5)

While BMW has yet to officially confirm which models will take center stage in Munich, all signs point to the iX3 50—the very same prototype we drove earlier this summer in Miramas, France. The iX3 marks not just the next step in BMW’s electrification journey, but a dramatic rethinking of how future vehicles will look, drive, and interact with their occupants. The iX3 is the tip of the spear in BMW’s Neue Klasse revolution, a family of nearly 40 new models expected over the next two years. Though some of these vehicles—like the iX5, iX6, and iX7—will still use the flexible CLAR platform, they’ll benefit from the same sixth-generation (Gen6) battery and motor technology pioneered by the Neue Klasse.

Sedans, SUVs, and Beyond

The Neue Klasse isn’t just about one SUV. The real spiritual successor to BMW’s core DNA is still on the way. That honor belongs to the BMW i3 sedan (codename NA0), due in 2026, which will bring Neue Klasse innovations to BMW’s most iconic format. But for now, it’s the SUV that leads, and given global market preferences, that’s no surprise.

BMW’s 2025 IAA presence is expected to span multiple locations, including their impressive stand in Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz (MJ900) in downtown Munich—free for everyone to visit.

A Showcase of BMW’s Full Firepower

This year’s show won’t just be about Neue Klasse. BMW plans to roll out an expansive display across its brand universe, highlighting both production and concept vehicles that reflect the company’s wide-reaching ambitions. Among the expected highlights:

And of course, concepts and prototypes will once again command attention. We expect a return of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse sedan, plus a deeper look at the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX)—a rolling testbed that previews the user interface and dynamics of future Neue Klasse vehicles.

Want to see the future of BMW up close?

IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich from September 9–14

Press Day: September 8 from 08:30 AM

Public Access to the BMW Open Space: Free at Max-Joseph-Platz (MJ900)

FAQ – BMW at IAA MOBILITY 2025