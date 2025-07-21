The 2025 IAA MOBILITY show in Munich is shaping up to be a landmark moment for BMW. This year’s event, taking place from September 9–14, will host one of the brand’s most important reveals in decades: the world premiere of the BMW iX3, the first production model built on the long-awaited Neue Klasse platform. The press preview for the Munich Auto Show begins on September 8, promising a packed schedule of unveilings, not just for BMW.
A New Era Begins: BMW iX3 (NA5)
While BMW has yet to officially confirm which models will take center stage in Munich, all signs point to the iX3 50—the very same prototype we drove earlier this summer in Miramas, France. The iX3 marks not just the next step in BMW’s electrification journey, but a dramatic rethinking of how future vehicles will look, drive, and interact with their occupants. The iX3 is the tip of the spear in BMW’s Neue Klasse revolution, a family of nearly 40 new models expected over the next two years. Though some of these vehicles—like the iX5, iX6, and iX7—will still use the flexible CLAR platform, they’ll benefit from the same sixth-generation (Gen6) battery and motor technology pioneered by the Neue Klasse.
Sedans, SUVs, and Beyond
The Neue Klasse isn’t just about one SUV. The real spiritual successor to BMW’s core DNA is still on the way. That honor belongs to the BMW i3 sedan (codename NA0), due in 2026, which will bring Neue Klasse innovations to BMW’s most iconic format. But for now, it’s the SUV that leads, and given global market preferences, that’s no surprise.
BMW’s 2025 IAA presence is expected to span multiple locations, including their impressive stand in Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz (MJ900) in downtown Munich—free for everyone to visit.
A Showcase of BMW’s Full Firepower
This year’s show won’t just be about Neue Klasse. BMW plans to roll out an expansive display across its brand universe, highlighting both production and concept vehicles that reflect the company’s wide-reaching ambitions. Among the expected highlights:
- 2026 BMW M2 CS – Lighter, more powerful, and sharper than ever.
- Facelifted BMW iX and BMW XM – Updated with new tech and design enhancements.
- BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring (G90/G99) – The new electrified super sedan and wagon
- MINI’s New Lineup – Including the electric JCW models, the new Cooper, and Aceman.
- BMW Individual Collection – Showcasing bespoke paint finishes and exclusive trims
- BMW Motorrad – Likely featuring the new R 1300 RS and revised CE04
- Rolls-Royce – Expect a splash of ultra-luxury, potentially including special editions
And of course, concepts and prototypes will once again command attention. We expect a return of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse sedan, plus a deeper look at the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX)—a rolling testbed that previews the user interface and dynamics of future Neue Klasse vehicles.
Want to see the future of BMW up close?
- IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich from September 9–14
- Press Day: September 8 from 08:30 AM
- Public Access to the BMW Open Space: Free at Max-Joseph-Platz (MJ900)
FAQ – BMW at IAA MOBILITY 2025
The iX3 (NA5) is the first production SUV on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, featuring Gen6 battery tech, advanced software, and future-forward design.
Public days are September 9–14, with press conferences and previews beginning September 8.
BMW will have displays at IAA Summit and Open Space, particularly at Max-Joseph-Platz in Munich’s city center.
Expected highlights include the new M2 CS, facelifted iX and XM, M5 Sedan and Touring, the latest MINI lineup, Rolls-Royce special editions, and more.
Yes, BMW’s Open Space display in downtown Munich is free and open to the public.