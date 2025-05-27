It’s a strange time to be a hot hatch. The classic formula—small, rowdy, internal combustion hooligans—has gone quiet, replaced by a new wave of electrified performance cars looking to pick up the torch. Alpine has done it with the excellent A290. Abarth gave it a good go with the 500e. Now, it’s MINI’s turn.

The all-new 2025 MINI John Cooper Works Electric, known internally as the J01, marks a historic first: a JCW badge on a battery-powered MINI hatch. Built on a different platform than the petrol-powered F66 JCW, the J01 must prove itself on more than just straight-line stats. And that’s where things get complicated.

Same JCW Attitude, Different Soul

At first glance, you’d struggle to tell the JCW Electric apart from its petrol sibling. Upclose, you will notice a more aerodynamic and sporty front-end up to the A-pillar. The clamshell bonnet has been phased out due to pedestrian safety regulations, while the plastic wheel arch cladding was removed to reduce aerodynamic drag. If you were to view the J01 from directly above, you’d notice its rear end tapers more noticeably compared to the F66, which has a squarer, more upright profile. Overall, I like the front-end of the J01 a lot more than the F66, but I find the rear-end of the latter to be more attractive and bold.

MINI JCW Electric Good Attractive Exterior Design

Strong Performance for a Small EV

Better Ride Than Expected Bad Noticeable Torque Steer

Heavier Than Petrol Counterpart

Limited Practicality

MI

Of course, MINI’s familiar design cues are present: aggressive front and rear bumpers, red brake calipers, a bold rear spoiler, and red trim accents peppered throughout. The classic three-door silhouette remains a rarity in the EV world—an appealing quirk that helps anchor this car in MINI’s tradition of cheeky, compact performance.

There’s a satisfying muscularity to the exterior without overdoing it. Aerodynamically optimized 18-inch alloys, a gloss-black trim pack, and the obligatory JCW badging all help the Electric make a statement, even if it’s not one that shouts. Six exterior colors are offered, with Chili Red II as the standard. British Racing Green IV is also available for a premium, and all hues can be paired with contrast roof finishes. The Midnight Black II I drove was perfect!

A Cabin That Nails the Mood

Inside, the JCW Electric nails the MINI brief. The 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen takes centre stage, running MINI OS 9 and featuring a dedicated JCW mode with real-time power and g-force data. Material quality is decent: red contrast stitching, black sports seats, a 6-o’clock strap on the wheel, and JCW branding on the sills all create an ambience that feels spirited.

There’s a satisfying blend of cheeky design and premium tactility. Dashboard materials feature a chequered knit pattern, the steering wheel strap replaces a lower spoke, and there’s a playful use of red details throughout. However, the driving position in the J01 is slightly higher than the petrol JCW—noticeable and not universally liked among testers.

Rear legroom remains tight, and the 210-liter boot is barely usable for anything beyond daily errands. It can be expanded to 800 liters when the rear seats are folded. With only four seats total, this remains a car designed for solo or paired enjoyment, not family road trips.

Electric Punch, Petrol Weight

Performance is brisk. With 258 horsepower and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, the JCW Electric delivers a 0-62 mph sprint in 5.9 seconds—quicker than both the ICE JCW and the larger Aceman JCW. A red ‘Boost’ paddle delivers short bursts of peak output (including 20 additional horsepower). But here’s the catch: the car weighs 1,730 kg (3,813 lbs)—325 kg (716 lbs) heavier than the petrol version F66. That weight is felt in corners, especially under hard braking or quick changes in direction. MINI has opted for stiffer suspension and 30 minute aggressive front camber, but the added heft and lack of a limited-slip differential could be felt under heavy cornering.

Torque steer is real and dramatic in the J01. Much more than in the F66 petrol JCW, and certainly more than the Aceman JCW. At full throttle, the steering wheel demands your attention. It’s not dangerous, but it’s forceful—deliberately so. Engineers intentionally left some torque steer in the mix, believing it offers valuable driver feedback and connection.

To mitigate understeer, MINI developed a yaw momentum enhancement system that uses subtle braking inputs to rotate the car in corners—similar to BMW M’s MDM mode. It allows a hint of playfulness without removing the safety net entirely.

Ride Quality: Better Than Expected, But Could Be Improved

Now here’s a twist: compared to the petrol F66 JCW, the J01 Electric’s suspension may actually feel more compliant on rough UK roads. The ICE model uses frequency-selective dampers (FSD)—clever mechanical units that soften or stiffen depending on the type of bump. It’s a smart system that gives the F66 a nuanced, versatile ride.

The J01 Electric, however, uses a simpler, sport-tuned suspension. MINI tried a more advanced system in early development but weren’t satisfied with the results on the heavier electric platform. Instead, they returned to traditional spring and damper tuning—and strangely, it seems to work better than expected. There’s slightly more absorption of pavement imperfections in the J01, despite it lacking FSD tech. Less suspension travel overall helps the car feel more composed over quick undulations. It’s still firm, but not quite as spine-jarring as I expected.

Still, after a couple of hours on backroads, you will start to feel the constant, jittery surface feedback. And while the handling is sharp, the absence of a limited-slip differential means the car doesn’t always put down power cleanly on uneven surfaces. While it doesn’t have the classic Go-Kart feeling, there is very little doubt that it still feels like a MINI, just a bit different than what we’re used to.

Battery, Range and Charging

The JCW Electric uses a 54.2 kWh battery (49.2 kWh usable) and quotes a WLTP range of 251 miles. Real-world driving—especially spirited—will most likely give it a lower range. Still, it’s respectable for the segment and the best you can do with that battery chemistry from BMW Group. Certainly, the Gen6 battery and motor tech would improve an electric Cooper further. DC fast charging up to 95 kW allows a 10–80% top-up in 31 minutes. AC charging at 11 kW takes about 5.5 hours for a full charge.

One quiet but important challenge for MINI was tire selection. Sport tires typically increase rolling resistance, reducing EV range. Engineers had to strike a balance between grip and efficiency.

Verdict: Close, But Not Quite There

There’s a lot to like about MINI’s first electric JCW. The design is spot-on, the interior is good for its segment, and the performance stats look strong on paper and on the road. It’s even reasonably priced at 41,250 euros in Germany.

But it’s not yet the electric revolution we hoped for. The torque steer is too aggressive, the ride comfort could be improved while the weight is hard to completely hide it in a small car like the J01. Still, it’s a noble first attempt. If MINI can refine the suspension tuning and perhaps explore adaptive dampers in a future version, the next JCW Electric could be a truly great drive.

For those ready to embrace an electric hot hatch with personality, the J01 Cooper JCW shows MINI hasn’t forgotten how to make cars that stir emotion—even if it stirs your spine a bit too much.