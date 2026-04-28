If you’ve spent any time on BMW forums, you’ve probably seen the photos. Cars lined up in the Goodwood paddock wearing race numbers and period liveries, mechanics in boiler suits leaning over engines, grandstands packed with people dressed like it’s 1962. Maybe a Spitfire low overhead. Maybe a 3.0 CSL Batmobile sitting in the sunshine like it owns the place. Those photos don’t lie. The Goodwood Revival is exactly what it looks like — and it’s the kind of event that BMW people, specifically, tend to lose their minds over. There’s a reason for that.

What the Revival Actually Is

The Goodwood Motor Circuit is a former RAF airfield in West Sussex, England that opened for motor racing in 1948 and ran proper events — Formula One, sports cars, touring cars — through 1966, then closed. For three decades it sat largely untouched. When the Revival launched in 1998, it was restored to its original configuration and built around one unusual rule: everything stays in the period of 1948 to 1966. The cars, the signage, the paddock equipment. And the people. Everyone dresses the part — drivers, marshals, vendors, spectators. Not as a theme. As the actual point.

The racing is not decorative. These are real machines driven hard by people genuinely trying to win. Jenson Button has raced a Jaguar E-Type here. Tom Kristensen has wrestled a TVR Griffith. Dario Franchitti has thrown a Cobra sideways through the chicane. The paddock is open to anyone who walks in — meaning you can stand a foot away from a car worth a million pounds while a mechanic in period overalls tunes the carburetor. That doesn’t happen anywhere else.

BMW’s History with Goodwood Revival

BMW’s history runs through most of the eras the Revival celebrates. The 3.0 CSL — the Batmobile touring car that won the first of seven European Touring Car Championships in 1973 — is a regular paddock fixture. The 328 roadster, the M1, the Alpina- and Schnitzer-prepared saloons that dominated through the ’70s and ’80s. BMW-powered Elvas have raced the Madgwick Cup. If you know your BMW history, you keep recognizing things.

At the 2025 Revival, BMW brought five cars from its Art Car Collection to the Earls Court Motor Show as part of the program’s 50th anniversary world tour. The collection started in 1975 when French racing driver Hervé Poulain asked BMW if he could have an artist paint one of their race cars for Le Mans. Alexander Calder did the first one. It didn’t finish, but BMW kept going. Twenty cars later, the contributors include Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, David Hockney, and Jeff Koons. For BMW people, it lands differently than it would for a general audience.

BMW Group Classic also keeps a permanent stand at the event. John Surtees — the only man to win world championships on both two wheels and four — once showed up at Revival with his personal BMW 507 and the distributor failed. He walked over to the BMW Group Classic stand, explained the situation, and left with the part he needed, taken off one of the factory display cars. That’s a better advertisement for what BMW Classic actually does at Revival than anything in a press release.

There’s a Trip. You Can Go on It.

Two automotive journalists — Travis Okulski and Sam Smith — have organized a group trip to the 2026 Goodwood Revival, September 17 to 21. Okulski was editor-in-chief of Road & Track and now of the BMW Car Club of America’s Roundel. Smith was executive editor of Road & Track and in 2015 actually raced in the Revival, qualifying on the front row in a Jaguar entered by the brand’s heritage division. They are not automotive tourists. The trip reflects that.

Getting to Revival is easy. Finding somewhere decent to stay is the problem. More than 30,000 people converge on rural West Sussex and most lodging within 40 minutes of the track books out years in advance. Okulski and Smith solved this by securing exclusive use of Cowdray House — a private 19th-century country estate 10 miles from the circuit in England’s South Downs. Henry VIII visited. Queen Elizabeth I visited. So there is a lot of cool history there.

The group has exclusive use of 110 acres of grounds, pools, a spa, billiards, tennis, cricket, and a working farm. Each evening everyone comes back for dinner. Each morning starts with a full English before the transfer to the circuit. The three days at Goodwood include three-course lunches, afternoon tea, champagne, full paddock access, dedicated trackside viewing areas, and a professional photographer. Surprise motorsport guests will join throughout the weekend — Smith and Okulski won’t name them in advance, which given their combined four decades in the sport, is actually more exciting than a list would be.

Pricing is $16,000 per person based on double occupancy, or $24,000 for single. A $12,000 deposit is due at booking, with the full balance due by June 17, 2026. Flights and trip insurance are not included. More information at revivalspark.com, by phone at +1 734.474.4066, or by email at Goodwood2026@RevivalSpark.com.