After more than 4,000 miles and three months of daily commuting, errands, road trips, and a spirited drive through the Alps, one thing is clear: the 2025 BMW M5 G90 isn’t just a new chapter for BMW M—it’s an entirely new book. For longtime enthusiasts and newcomers alike, this plug-in hybrid M5 offers a fresh perspective on what it means to be the ultimate daily performance sedan. But it’s not without its quirks. Here are the key lessons learned from extended time behind the wheel.

1. Design Can Win You Over—Eventually

First impressions can be polarizing, especially when a legendary nameplate takes on a bolder, bulkier design. The squared-off, muscular styling of the G90 M5 might not have landed perfectly at first glance, but it grows on you. It commands attention in traffic and earns unsolicited compliments—something not every modern BMW can claim. While the M5 Sedan certainly has presence, many still find the upcoming M5 Touring the better-looking sibling.

Lesson: Don’t judge the M5 by its photos. In the metal, it has road presence in spades.

2. It’s a Mini M7—For Better and Worse

Inside, the G90 M5 feels less like a track-focused monster and more like a sporty executive lounge. Think 7 Series vibes, just shrink-wrapped into a more aggressive silhouette. The seats are superb, and there’s ample space, even with two child seats. It’s plush, luxurious, and equipped for family life. However, there are misses: Piano Black trim is a fingerprint magnet, and some switchgear feels cost-cut.

Lesson: Comfort and tech are up; perceived interior quality is a mixed bag. Check the options list carefully.

3. The New iDrive 8.5 Is Finally a Win

Tech has been a sore subject in recent BMWs, but the latest version of iDrive hits a sweet spot. It’s quick, responsive, and makes navigating its layered menus more manageable. Add to that the improved Driving Assistance Professional system, and you have a proper luxury cruiser. But there’s a catch: BMW’s full hands-free Highway Assistant isn’t available on the M5 yet, limiting its semi-autonomous capabilities to short stints under 40 mph.

Lesson: Daily tech is a strength, but BMW needs to catch up on autonomy offerings—especially at this price point. In the end, this is more of a daily cruiser.

4. Three Personalities, One Car

The G90 M5 is truly a car of many moods. In EV mode, it glides silently like a premium electric sedan. In Hybrid mode, it blends V8 power and electric torque with impressive smoothness. Flip into Sport Plus, and it becomes a snarling, road-hugging beast.

That flexibility is the M5’s new superpower. Whether you’re creeping through city traffic or carving up Alpine passes, the car adapts seamlessly. The transition from electric to combustion power isn’t always flawless—especially in cold weather—but it’s leagues ahead of the clunky system in the XM.

Lesson: Versatility is this M5’s biggest strength. It can be a whisper or a war cry depending on your mood.

5. Ride Quality Still Needs Refinement

Chicago roads aren’t kind, and they exposed a weakness: low-speed ride quality. On smooth roads, the M5 is composed and confidence-inspiring. But sharp bumps, potholes, and mid-corner imperfections reveal a stiffness that undermines comfort. Sport mode offered the best middle ground. Comfort mode, ironically, felt too soft and floaty. It’s a matter of taste—your passengers may disagree.

Lesson: Adaptive suspension is good, but not perfect. BMW needs to fine-tune low-speed damping for real-world conditions.

6. Despite the Weight, It Still Drives Like an M Car

At nearly 5,400 pounds, the G90 M5 could’ve been a handling disaster. But BMW’s engineers worked their magic. On mountain roads, the car defies its mass with balanced handling, massive grip, and excellent torque distribution. It’s no featherweight M2, but it’s far more capable than the specs suggest. Even better? Spirited mountain driving returned over 40 mpg in hybrid mode—astounding for a V8-powered sports sedan.

Lesson: The laws of physics still apply, but the G90 M5 bends them impressively.

7. The New Drivetrain Is a Triumph

BMW nailed the plug-in hybrid setup this time. Transitions between electric and gas power are smoother, shifts are punchy but refined, and the electric torque fill eliminates lag. Launches are brutal in the best way—3.2 seconds to 60 mph is no joke. This M5 may not feel as track-honed as the F90 M5 Competition, but it’s better suited to daily life. That’s the tradeoff: more usability, slightly less edge.

Lesson: This is the most refined M5 drivetrain yet—just don’t expect it to beat the F90 at the track.

8. Braking and Charging Need More Work

The brakes work well, but require mental recalibration. The added weight means more nose dive and earlier braking points than before. Regenerative braking helps, but doesn’t fully compensate for the mass.

Charging, meanwhile, is a missed opportunity. The 7.4 kW onboard charger is too slow for a car of this caliber. The upcoming 11 kW unit for the 2026 model year is a step in the right direction—but it should’ve launched with the car.

Lesson: The plug-in system is great for daily EV use—but the hardware lags behind the competition in some ways.

Final Verdict: A New Kind of M5

The G90 BMW M5 isn’t a raw, track-focused beast like the E39 or F90. It’s not trying to be. Instead, it’s a deeply capable, luxurious, and surprisingly efficient performance sedan for the modern era.

Yes, it’s heavy. Yes, it has quirks. But this M5 can drive your kids to school in EV silence, then howl down a mountain pass later that afternoon. It’s not the ultimate driving machine in the old sense—it’s the ultimate everything machine.

Pros:

Exceptionally versatile hybrid powertrain

Smooth, powerful, and responsive in all driving modes

Superb real-world efficiency

A tech-forward cabin

Retains M DNA despite the weight

Cons: