The BMW M2 is the most engaging BMW available, and as such, there’s a certain simplicity. That extends to the ordering process; there are few Packages and only a handful of options. The ultimate M2, the G87 M2 CS, is formally here, and ordering/buying guides have already been released alongside model year 2026 ones for the standard M2. Unsurprisingly, there’s even more “simplicity” to appreciate here. Like the standard M2, the ordering guide and pricing guides are just four and six pages long, respectively.

2026 BMW M2 Pricing and Ordering Guide

For 2026, the ordering guide lists the M2’s base price as $68,200 before delivery. That’s technically up from where it was in the beginning of the 2025 model year run, but remains unchanged after tariff-based price hikes that further affected the 2 Series lineup specifically this year. The Carbon Package has a small change, now making bi-color wheels standard (instead of the black ones). Speaking of, black wheels are now a $250 upcharge, not the no-cost add they were last year. The only other change reflected in the 2026 BMW M2 pricing guide is the addition of BMW’s Digital Key. Thankfully, it is a no-cost add.

2026 BMW M2 CS Pricing and Ordering Guide

The 2026 BMW M2 CS is all-new for the 2026 model year. So, whil there’s nothing to compare it to, we can refer to the new 2026 M2 guides to see if there’s any huge changes BMW “forgot” to mention. As promised, the $98,600 price tag means a $30,000 increase from the base M2. Individual Velvet Blue paint is a $3,000 option; Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Grey are no charge. Ceramic brakes — notably, still unavailable on the base M2 offering — are $8,500 and come with red brakes.

As with most CS offerings, the M2 CS comes packed with most of the options the base car has. And, in fairness, comparing the price of an M2 CS to the base car might be a bit unfair. The carbon roof and bucket seats alone add nearly $7,000 to the base car’s MSRP. Other standard equipment includes goodies like Remote Engine Start and Shadowline headlights — stuff that generally has a pretty high take rate anyway. While only one wheel style is available, the CS offers three distinct tires — track, high performance, and ultra track. The latter of which we imagine are some super sticky Cup 2s.

The CS offerings offer notoriously little in the way of customization. But that’s kind of a feature; we’re just glad this round is coming standard with Comfort Access. Regardless of the weight savings, it seemed (firsthand, anecdotal experience) to me that most customers did not appreciate unlocking and locking the doors with a fob on their $100k+ sport sedan. Especially when many of them came from lower MSRP cars that already featured it.