When the BMW CE 04 launched in 2021, it was hard to believe it was real. It looked like a sci-fi movie prop—low, stretched, and unapologetically futuristic. This wasn’t just another commuter scooter; it was BMW Motorrad’s vision of urban mobility. And somehow, it’s already been four years. For 2025, the CE 04 gets a few thoughtful updates, and thankfully, its bold design remains intact.

There are no mechanical changes this time, but BMW is giving buyers more ways to personalize their electric ride—with three new trim levels, fresh colorways, and some surprisingly useful features.

Same Electric Power, New Personality

The heart of the CE 04 hasn’t changed—and that’s not a bad thing. It still runs a permanent magnet electric motor tucked between the frame and rear wheel, pumping out 42 horsepower. If that sounds like overkill for a scooter, just wait until you twist the throttle. It’ll hit 50 km/h (about 31 mph) in 2.6 seconds, which makes it feel more like a silent street weapon than your average city runabout.

There’s also a lower-output version with 31 hp for A1 license holders, but both versions top out at 75 mph. That’s more than enough for most urban and suburban roads.

As for range, BMW quotes up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) on a full charge with the standard battery. Plug it into a wall socket and you’re looking at 4 hours and 20 minutes for a full recharge. But if you’ve got access to a 6.9 kW charger, you can be back on the road in just 1 hour and 40 minutes—or 45 minutes if you only need a quick top-up to 80 percent.

Three Trims, Three Moods

What’s new for 2025 is choice. BMW now offers the CE 04 in three trims: Basic, Avantgarde, and Exclusive.

The Basic is clean and understated, with a Lightwhite body, a black/grey seat, and a clear windshield. It’s the no-nonsense option—but still far from boring.

is clean and understated, with a Lightwhite body, a black/grey seat, and a clear windshield. It’s the no-nonsense option—but still far from boring. The Avantgarde dials things up with Gravity Blue metallic matte paint, Sao Paulo Yellow accents, and a tinted yellow windshield. There’s even a laser-engraved rear wheel. It’s a statement piece, no question.

dials things up with Gravity Blue metallic matte paint, Sao Paulo Yellow accents, and a tinted yellow windshield. There’s even a laser-engraved rear wheel. It’s a statement piece, no question. The Exclusive trim goes in a more elegant direction with Space Silver paint, a taller windshield with integrated hand guards, and heated grips and seats. The seat also gets embroidered CE 04 branding, which is a nice touch.

More Tech Than Most Cars

BMW Motorrad didn’t hold back on the tech, either. Every CE 04 comes with a crisp 10.25-inch TFT color display that can now show full-screen navigation maps—no extra mount or phone app needed. That’s a first for the model and a big win for usability.

Lighting is all-LED, with special “Welcome” and “Goodbye” animations when you turn it on or off. Riders also get three standard drive modes—Eco, Rain, and Road—with a fourth (Dynamic) available as an option. You can also spec out BMW’s Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), which are more common on big motorcycles than scooters.

Practicality hasn’t been forgotten. There’s a front storage cubby and a side compartment that can hold a helmet—and yes, you can open it while seated. A USB-C port makes it easy to charge your phone on the go, and the larger windshield from the Exclusive trim is also available as an option on the other models.

Still a Leader in Its Class

The CE 04 has already become the best-selling scooter in its power class (over 11 kW), and with these updates, BMW clearly wants to keep that title. It still feels like nothing else on the road, and it still turns heads wherever it goes.

Production continues in Berlin, at the same facility where BMW builds its motorcycles. U.S. pricing starts at $12,390, but let’s be honest—add a few options like heated grips, that bigger display, or a quick charger, and you’ll be closer to $14K or beyond.