BMW Motorrad is pushing the limits of sport touring with the unveiling of the 2026 BMW R 1300 RS, a sharper, faster, and more dynamic evolution of its beloved boxer sport tourer. Scheduled to arrive in dealerships in late 2025 with a starting MSRP of $16,995 plus destination, the new R 1300 RS brings more power, more technology, and a sportier edge without sacrificing the comfort and long-distance ability that have defined the RS nameplate for decades.

At the heart of the new R 1300 RS is a completely reengineered 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer engine. Delivering 145 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque, it stands as the most powerful production boxer twin BMW has ever built. Thanks to a larger bore, shorter stroke, and BMW’s advanced ShiftCam variable valve timing technology, the engine offers a broad, smooth powerband while remaining impressively efficient. BMW claims the bike now reaches a top speed of 152 mph, cementing its status as the fastest model in the current boxer lineup.

New Steel Main Frame

Handling improvements come via a newly developed steel main frame, a die-cast aluminum rear frame, and lightweight wheels that shed a combined three pounds of unsprung mass. Suspension is upgraded too, with a 47 mm upside-down fork up front and a revised EVO Paralever II setup at the rear. For the first time, riders can opt for BMW’s Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), which electronically adjusts both damping and spring rate depending on riding conditions. This technology, a first for a production motorcycle using upside-down forks, promises an even closer bond between the rider and the road.

Ergonomics have also been refined for a slightly more aggressive, front-wheel-oriented posture, but comfort remains a priority. A wide selection of seats, handlebars, and footrest options allow for a tailored fit, and heated grips and seat heating are available for those planning to cover long distances in cooler weather. Aerodynamics were honed extensively in the wind tunnel, resulting in greater wind protection and lower drag.

Plenty of Safety Features

A 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen comes standard, offering smartphone connectivity, navigation, and media control. BMW’s latest safety features are available as well, including Active Cruise Control with distance management and Frontal Collision Warning. For those who prefer convenience, the new Automatic Shift Assistant (ASA) automates clutch operation and gear shifting, letting riders enjoy either full manual control or a fully automated experience depending on their mood.

Visually, the R 1300 RS cuts a far sportier figure than its predecessor. The full fairing extends lower and features functional cut-outs that showcase the bike’s aerodynamic focus. The split-face headlight design is both sharper and more compact, while available style packages like Triple Black, Option 719 Cuyamaca, and the range-topping Style Performance variant allow owners to customize their RS to match their riding style and aesthetic preferences.