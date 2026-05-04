At $42,200 with RWD, the G42 230i is lighter, sharper, and more honest than anything else in the BMW lineup.

Article Summary The RWD 230i starts at $42,200 and offers a more analog, driver-focused experience than any other current non-M BMW.

The 230i handles better than the M240i -- lighter steering, cleaner chassis feel -- even if the M240i is the quicker car.

With an uncertain future for ICE 2 Series Coupes, the G42 generation may be the last of its kind.

If you’re buying your first BMW in 2026 and you actually care about driving, there’s one answer. It’s not the 330i. It’s not the M240i. It’s the G42 230i Coupe, and I’ll tell you exactly why. But first, the obligatory disclaimer: if you need a car that does everything, an SUV makes more sense. The G05 X5 40i is probably the most well-rounded BMW the company builds today — it’s fast, comfortable, practical, looks right, and drives better than any three-row crossover has any business doing. Nothing else in the lineup covers as many bases. But that’s not what we’re talking about today. Today is about the person who doesn’t need the utility and wants to know how to get into BMW the right way, as an enthusiast.

That answer is the 230i Coupe. RWD. $42,200. Don’t overthink it.

Why The 230i and Not the M240i

The M240i is quicker. That’s the fundamental difference between these two cars, and it’s real — 382 horsepower from the B58 inline-six versus 255 from the B48 four-cylinder, xDrive standard on the M240i, 0-60 somewhere around 4.4 seconds versus 5.5 in the 230i. If raw acceleration is your primary metric, that’s your car. But here’s what we found after spending nearly two weeks with the 230i back in 2022: the steering on the 230i feels that little bit better, uncorrupted by the extra weight of a six-cylinder engine and xDrive’s front driveshafts. The 230i is lighter, more talkative, and easier to use all of — which, if you’re honest with yourself about where you actually drive, matters more than the extra 127 horsepower.

In the M240i, putting your foot down is fun but it’s also accompanied by the knowledge that the B58’s torque can cause the back end to step out. In the 230i, you know you can use all of its power, most of the time, and never have to worry about it overwhelming the chassis or suspension. That’s not a knock on the M240i. It’s a real point about what a first BMW should do for you. A car you can actually explore, that rewards you for learning it rather than punishing you for trusting it too much, is the better teacher.

The B48 is Not a Consolation Prize

People sleep on the B48, and they shouldn’t. The little four-cylinder is a firecracker of a motor. All of its power is in the low-to-mid rev-range, which makes it super accessible, and it’s paired — as always — perfectly with the eight-speed ZF automatic. The ZF eight-speed is one of the best automatic gearboxes in the business, full stop. It’s the same unit you’ll find in cars costing twice as much. Smooth when you want smooth, sharp when you put the car in Sport. It won’t make you forget a manual exists, but it’s the right gearbox for this car and this engine.

Fuel economy is a commendable 31 mpg overall, albeit on the required premium fuel. For a rear-wheel-drive sports coupe that does 0-60 in 5.5 seconds, that’s genuinely good. You’re not buying a sports car and paying sports car fuel bills for it. And if the power ever starts feeling ordinary — it won’t for a while, but eventually — the B48 responds well to tuning. A good tune can push it meaningfully past 300 horsepower without touching the internals. The platform has headroom.

The 230i weighs 3,446 lbs, which sounds like a lot for a compact coupe, and it is. But the car doesn’t feel its weight. It shrugs off its weight admirably — you’d struggle to tell, most of the time, that it weighs nearly as much as an E39 5 Series. With a near 50/50 weight distribution, a rigid body structure, and a carefully tuned suspension, the 230i feels balanced, agile, and genuinely fun to drive. Turning into a corner, there’s a sense that the car is working with you rather than managing you. You feel what the rear is doing. You can adjust. That’s not something you get from the X3, or the 330i with xDrive, or half the cars BMW sells. The chassis handles the gap between the 230i and M240i better than the power figures suggest.

Building It the right Way

Part of what makes the 230i a good entry point is how far you can push it with options without the bill getting absurd. The M Sport suspension is available and worth having — it drops and stiffens the car without turning it into something punishing. Add the M Sport brakes with red or blue calipers, and the car immediately looks more serious than its price tag suggests. The M Sport differential is the third piece of that puzzle, and it genuinely transforms how the rear behaves under power.

None of this is mandatory. You can drive a base 230i in RWD and have a good time. But the M Sport package with the sport suspension, the differential, and the brake calipers puts you in a different conversation, and the total still comes in comfortably under M240i territory.

The Interior, Honestly

BMW’s current interiors are polarizing, and that’s fair. The curved screen arrangement and iDrive 8 are not universally loved. But for $42,200, the 230i’s cabin is genuinely good for the money — materials quality, fit and finish, the feel of the steering wheel in your hands. It doesn’t feel cheap. It doesn’t feel like a penalty for not spending more. The back seats deserve a mention, because people act like a coupe can’t have usable rear seats. The 2 Series disagrees. You can fit rear-facing child seats back there. It’s not a 5 Series, but two adults or two kids fit without genuine complaint. It’s a real four-seat car in a two-door package.

The Case for Buying Now

BMW hasn’t said officially what’s next for the 2 Series Coupe. The G42 generation is still on sale, but the company’s product roadmap is increasingly electric, and a next-generation 230i with a combustion engine is not guaranteed. It might happen. It might not. If it doesn’t, the G42 230i becomes one of the last relatively lightweight, rear-wheel-drive, non-M BMW coupes with a combustion engine and a simple, analog character. That’s a car that gets more interesting over time, not less. The E30 wasn’t the most powerful BMW of its era either.

It’s the closest thing to an old-school BMW you’re going to get right now. That’s still true in 2026. Buy it in RWD, add the M Sport suspension and differential, enjoy the B48, and learn the car. You can always chase more power later. First, learn to want it.

FAQ BMW 230i Coupe (G42)

Is the 230i fast enough to be fun? Yes. 255 horsepower in a 3,446-lb coupe does 0-60 in 5.5 seconds. More importantly, you can use all of it, most of the time, without needing a track. That’s the kind of fast that’s actually enjoyable day to day. Should I get the M240i instead? If straight-line speed is your priority, yes. The M240i is meaningfully quicker and the B58 sounds better. But the 230i handles more cleanly, has better steering feel, and costs around $8,000 less. For a first BMW, the 230i is the better starting point. Do I need xDrive? No — and in most conditions, RWD is the right choice for the 230i. It’s lighter, it’s the chassis the car was designed around, and it’s how the car handles best. Get xDrive only if you’re in a snowy climate and need it. What options are worth adding? M Sport suspension, M Sport differential, and the M Sport brake calipers. The ZF eight-speed is already standard. Beyond that, don’t over-option it — the car doesn’t need help being good. Is this a practical daily driver? It’s practical enough. Usable rear seats, reasonable trunk, 31 mpg combined. You’ll notice it’s a coupe. You won’t regret it being one.