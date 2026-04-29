Article Summary BMW will continue to sell a diesel-fueled 7 Series in Europe and other regions of the world.

The updated 740d uses an evolution of the B57 engine to unlock an additional 13 horsepower.

The turbodiesel, 3.0-liter inline-six slashes a tenth of a second from the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h).

A European favorite, the diesel engine is gradually fading away. Through the first quarter of 2026, diesels accounted for just 6.6% of new car registrations across Europe, according to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). At their peak in the mid-2010s, diesel-powered vehicles accounted for more than 50% of the market.

But BMW isn’t giving up on the oil-burner just yet. The Munich-based luxury automaker continues to embrace its “Power of Choice” slogan. From the 1 Series and X1 all the way up to the 7 Series and X7, buyers can still choose a diesel engine. Case in point: the recently updated flagship sedan retains its “B57” powertrain.

With the Life Cycle Impulse, BMW further refined the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine. Engineers extracted an additional 13 horsepower, raising total output to 308 hp. It’s worth noting that the figure also includes the mild-hybrid system, with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque remains unchanged at 670 Nm (494 lb-ft).

Let’s be honest: drivers are unlikely to notice the extra power. Nevertheless, BMW says the gain cuts a tenth of a second from the sprint time. The new 740d reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds, down from 5.8. Flat out, the only diesel-powered 7 Series variant remains electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).

Diesel engines are all about efficiency, and the 740d does not disappoint. BMW quotes combined fuel consumption as low as 6.5 liters/100 km, a remarkable figure given the vehicle’s weight. That works out to approximately 36.1 miles per gallon, not that America is getting a diesel 7 Series anyway. The inline-six diesel is now Euro 7-compliant and runs more quietly than before.

As before, the 740d won’t be exclusive to Europe. BMW intends to sell the diesel-powered 7 Series in other markets as well. Offered exclusively with xDrive, the B57 engine will be available to order on the Old Continent from November. In Germany, pricing starts at €122,900. It will sit alongside its gasoline counterpart, the €117,900 740 xDrive, as the first G70 variant sold in Europe with a gasoline-only powertrain.

By bringing its six-cylinder diesel into Euro 7 compliance, BMW has secured its future. That suggests the next generation of large SUVs will likely use the B57 as well. Consequently, expect the X5 G65, debuting this summer, to offer a diesel engine. Likewise, the X7 G67 should follow in 2027. On a related note, next year’s 5 Series facelift will likely switch to the latest iteration of the 3.0-liter diesel engine.