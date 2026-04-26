Article Summary MINI worked with a local company to turn the JCW into a highly provocative concept.

Origin Pit Stop transformed the hot hatchback into a wacky build with polarizing styling.

It's one of the 14 vehicles currently on display at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show in China.

The BMW Group is attending the 2026 Beijing Auto Show in China with a massive lineup. Alongside the core brand and its multiple premieres, MINI is also present at the world’s largest car show. With no fewer than 14 vehicles on display, there’s plenty to see from the Oxford-based automaker. Not only is the Countryman x Vagabund making its first public appearance, but the Mini x Deus “The Skeg” is also celebrating its Chinese premiere.

However, it’s this car that caught our attention. It started life as an F66 John Cooper Works before a local company went wild with the customization. Origin Pit Stop transformed MINI’s pocket rocket into a wild hot hatch with colorful panels and radical upgrades inside and out. The extreme body kit, featuring bulging fenders, houses white wheels that make the one-of-a-kind JCW stand out immediately. Pixelated headlights are also a sight to behold, giving it a concept-car vibe.

Inside, there are some unusual modifications you wouldn’t necessarily expect to see on a MINI. Perhaps the most surprising is the see-through dashboard, which complements the orange exterior accents. From Recaro bucket seats to a roll cage, it’s safe to say this isn’t a typical F66-generation John Cooper Works. You’ll also spot the drift-ready vertical handbrake and a fire extinguisher in case something goes awry.

Although it can still accommodate rear passengers, the production model’s bulky bench is gone. It had to make way for two small, stadium-like seats to save weight. Contrasting orange accents and metal floor plates are just a few items on a long list of customization touches. Overall, it’s certainly not for people who like to fly under the radar. We reckon this type of build is a surefire way to draw a crowd wherever it goes.

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As you can imagine, MINI has no intention of selling such a wacky build. Nevertheless, the one-off does show what’s possible with an unlimited budget and plenty of imagination. We’re told that heavily personalized vehicles such as this JCW are “community-focused, positioning MINI as a platform for cultural exchange and creative co-creation.”

Although the car won’t go into production, other customized vehicles at the Beijing Auto Show are available for purchase in China and around the world. For the first time, the Paul Smith Edition is appearing in China, making MINI’s lineup a mélange of special editions, one-off concepts, and series-production vehicles.