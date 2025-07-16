BMW Singapore recently teased us with a one-off 7 Series, and now it’s ready to show the special G70. Based on the fully electric i7 in rear-wheel-drive, single-motor form, this eDrive50 features an Individual paint finish. Borrowed from Rolls-Royce’s color palette, Madeira Red Metallic carries the internal codename “R20.” It has been available on BMWs for a while, but we’ve rarely seen it applied to an actual car.

BMW built the Singapore Icons as a unique i7 to celebrate Singapore’s 60th anniversary. Additionally, it also marks 40 years since BMW Asia was established in the region. Apparently, it took 18 months to plan and build the car for Choo Wai Luen, owner of Kwong Cheong Thye Pte. Ltd, a Singaporean food manufacturing company founded in 1892. There’s more to this luxobarge than its special paint, which by the way, features “opulent tones of rich red madeira wine and dark cherry-black hues.”

Look closer and you’ll notice a Singapore Icons logo laser-etched into the Hofmeister kink. Much like the body color, the 21-inch wheels are also sourced from the Individual catalog. The two-tone alloys (codenamed 1055) feature an eye-catching 20-spoke design and a diamond-cut finish.

Inside, the owner opted for Merino leather upholstery in Smoke White, with “Singapore Icons” stitched in Alaska Grey into all four headrests. What truly sets the cabin apart from any other G70 7 Series is what’s on top of the dashboard’s oak grey metallic trim, finished with a clear lacquer coat. There’s a metallic inlay measuring 25.7 centimeters, crafted from a single, laser-cut piece of metal.

Accordingly, the inlay is a tribute to the island nation, depicting seven of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks. From left to right, the graphics show the Changi Control Tower, Gardens by the Bay Supertree Grove, Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, Anderson Bridge, Merlion Statue, and the ArtScience Museum. Flanking the landmarks are the “Singapore Icons” and “SG60 1 of 1” logos.

BMW isn’t disclosing pricing, but it must’ve cost a fortune. A regular i7 eDrive50 M Sport retails for 668,888 Singapore dollars ($520,400) due to steep local taxes. Given this car’s one-off status and exclusive features, the buyer likely paid a significant premium.

Photos: BMW Singapore