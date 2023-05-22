BMW knows variety is the spice of life, which is why it’s adding three new flavors of the 7 Series in the United States as part of a wider array of updates for this summer. The 2024 740i xDrive joins the rear-wheel-drive version and carries a starting price of $99,400 (plus $995 destination and handling). It cuts the sprint time to 60 mph by two-tenths of a second, to only 4.9 seconds, while using the same 375-horsepower inline-six engine benefitting from mild-hybrid technology. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the third quarter of the year.

Up next is the 750e, a plug-in hybrid version that combines an inline-six, 3.0-liter engine with an electric motor for a total output of 483 hp and 516 lb-ft. With a fully charged battery, BMW says the PHEV 7er will provide a purely electric range of 35 miles based on internal estimations made using EPA’s testing procedures. The luxury automaker is charging $107,700 and will kick off deliveries this fall.

Arriving around the same time will be a third version of the fully electric i7. Joining the already available xDrive60 and the M70 with their pair of electric motors will be a rear-wheel-drive eDrive50 with a single motor mounted at the rear where it delivers 449 hp. Further technical specifications will be released closer to launch but we do know BMW USA wants $105,700 before options.

In related news, 7 Series models produced from July will come with the Operating System 8.5. It’ll be the same story with the i4 and iX models while the X5, X6, X7, and XM will switch to the latest infotainment technology beginning with August production. It should be noted that the XM will not get the QuickSelect functionality, nor will the fully fledged M versions of the X5 and X6. As a refresher, iDrive 8.5 will not be available as an over-the-air update to already-built cars since it requires a new head unit.

Source: BMW