Neue Klasse ushers in a completely fresh design language for BMW. We’ve seen the two Vision concepts, which preview the iX3 due later this year and the i3 in 2026, respectively. Before the sedan arrives in production guise, the concept makes an unexpected comeback as the Vision Driving Experience.

Actually, it’s more than just a static concept. The electric sedan has evolved into a “rolling test rig.” We’ve already detailed the monstrous quad-motor powertrain, so we’re highlighting something different here. BMWBLOG got close with the VDX to discover one subtle change compared to the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept.

The initial concept didn’t have conventional door handles since BMW integrated sensors into the doors. Upon detection, the doors opened electrically. This allowed the designers to draw a clean and smooth profile, uninterrupted by pesky door handles. For the subsequent VDX, the German luxury brand did things differently. Opening the front doors is done by using the winglet mounted on the beltline, echoing the Vision Neue Klasse X pictured above.

But while the crossover concept also had that unusual door attachment at the back, the VDX integrates the rear door handle in the Hofmeister kink. “Hidden” rear door handles are far from a novelty; the Alfa Romeo 156 had them nearly 30 years ago. The difference is that you can’t see the door handle because the beltline hides it.

As much as we like this neat idea, chances are that the new electric 3 Series Sedan won’t have it. There are already spy shots of the Neue Klasse sedan with the usual pop-out door handles. BMW also left the Vision Neue Klasse X’s winglets on the cutting room floor. We’ve seen prototypes of the 2026 iX3 with flush door handles instead.

Nevertheless, rethinking door handles goes to show BMW is still keen on experimenting with styling. But fans of the Bavarian brand have complained about other parts of the design, and Neue Klasse does give the impression of a revolution rather than an evolution. Whether that’s good or bad, we’ll have to wait for the first production models. The Munich-based automaker has already clarified the NK styling will rub off onto gas cars as well. In fact, we’ve recently learned people will have a hard time telling apart which car is ICE and which is an EV.