BMW is preparing a facelift for its flagship 7 Series sedan, and new spy photos reveal the biggest changes yet. From split headlights to iDrive X, the G70’s mid-cycle refresh is shaping up to be more than a subtle update.

Up until today, all 7 Series LCI prototypes caught by car paparazzi seemingly skipped the split headlights. However, that turns out to have been just a decoy. As with the early test vehicles of the luxury sedan before this generation debuted in 2022, BMW deliberately hid the separate LED daytime running lights. Well, not anymore. New spy images confirm what some will consider their worst fear about the G70’s mid-cycle refresh.

Front Design: Split Headlights Return

Rectangular cutouts in the swirly camouflage reveal a slim light strip positioned at the very top of the front bumper. The main headlights sit much lower, confirming the divisive layout is sticking around for the latter half of the 7 Series’ shelf life. This could mean the next-generation X7 will also have split headlights, given its close ties to the sedan. The G67 has already been spotted with unusually low headlights, sparking speculation about an upper LED bar for the daytime running lights.

Rear Updates: Light Bar and Neue Klasse Influence

But there’s something else about this 7 Series prototype that also caught our attention. Moving to the back, it appears a wide light bar is hiding in plain sight. The test car had temporary clear taillights, but the shape, size, and position are all likely final. Only the inner graphics will change. At first glance, the LED bar appears to be bisected by the BMW roundel. Where have we seen this before? On the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept.

Elsewhere, the single exhaust tip tucked away underneath the bumper confirms this is a combustion-engine 7 Series rather than the fully electric i7. Given the absence of a quad exhaust setup, we can say with certainty it’s not the M760e. The charging port on the front fender is missing, so this isn’t a cheaper plug-in hybrid either.

Inside Tech: iDrive X Replaces Dual Screens

Since the test vehicle was caught in motion, we’re unable to peek inside. However, the rear-quarter angle suggests that iDrive 8 is a thing of the past. Gone are the side-by-side screens atop the dashboard, replaced by a central touchscreen and the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision projection at the base of the windshield. Although the 7er is BMW’s flagship, it won’t be the first to use iDrive X and all the new tech. That role has been assigned to the Neue Klasse iX3, premiering in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

This prototype carries the typical BMW camouflage, but there will most likely be an ALPINA flavor of the 7 Series facelift. Rather than a sole B7 model like in the past, Buchloe’s take on the G70 is reportedly coming in 740, 760, and i7 70 versions. Yes, an electric ALPINA is on the way. A different internal codename has allegedly been assigned for the trio: G72. It could be a sign of more in-depth changes compared to the BMW-badged cars, justifying what will undoubtedly be a significant premium over the equivalent 7 Series.

Reveal and Production Timeline

BMW is still about a year away from starting production of the facelifted 7er. The first car is expected to roll off the assembly line in July 2026. If our sources are correct, that would mean the official reveal won’t happen this year. Our money is on a late winter or early spring debut in 2026.