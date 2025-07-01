Singapore is home to the most expensive new BMWs. However, it’s not a problem specific to models carrying the roundel. Exorbitant taxes drive up the asking prices to levels that are hard to fathom. For example, the M5 Touring costs the equivalent of $600,000. The electric 7 Series isn’t exactly cheap either, with prices ranging from $492,000 for the i7 eDrive50 to $613,000 for the i7 xDrive60. This new one-off is likely to raise the price ceiling even further.

It’s called the Singapore Icons and will commemorate 60 years since the island country and city-state in Southeast Asia gained independence as a sovereign nation. The luxury automaker claims that this “masterpiece can belong to one discerning BMW customer,” which suggests it’ll command a steep premium.

From what we can spot in these teaser images, the “Singapore Icons” motif will adorn the Hofmeister kink and headrests. Denoting the model’s exclusivity is an “SG601 of 1” logo etched into the wood trim on the dashboard, where we also notice some of the most famous landmarks. The electric 7 Series appears to have a bold combination of colors, featuring burgundy Individual paint and white leather.

The i7 is sold locally in eDrive50 and xDrive60 flavors, in Pinnacle and M Sport trim levels. BMW doesn’t say which version the Singapore Icons is based on, although our money is on the xDrive60. Given the car’s special status, logic suggests it’s a fully loaded configuration with “uniquely embellished emblems” to distinguish it from a regular i7.

BMW Singapore will show the one-of-a-kind i7 behind closed doors in a couple of weeks. After that, it’ll bring the car to the Eurokars Auto dealership for invite-only viewings. The Singapore Icons hasn’t been sold yet, but something tells us BMW won’t have an issue finding a buyer.

It could be among the last special G70-based cars before the 7 Series goes through a Life Cycle Impulse. The already spied LCI is expected to arrive in about a year, bringing some exterior design changes and the new iDrive X infotainment system.

Photos: BMW Singapore