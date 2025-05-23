We’ve been talking about it for years, and now it’s finally here. The new BMW M2 CS has just landed, and it’s almost everything we had hoped for. “Almost,” because BMW isn’t giving you the choice between a manual and an automatic like it did with the previous F87 generation. Instead, the G87 comes exclusively with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. But aside from that, the smallest member of the Competition Sport lineup ticks all the right boxes.

Our time with the new M2 CS at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este focused on this Brooklyn Grey example. If a recent leak is any indication, and we have good reason to believe it is, other colors will also be available. BMW will offer the sports coupe in Black Sapphire, Portimao Blue, and Velvet Blue. The latter will be an Individual option, priced at a steep $3,600 premium in the United States.

Brooklyn Grey pairs boldly with Gold Bronze wheels, a staggered 19-inch front / 20-inch rear set codenamed “827M.” These alloys have been around for a while and are fitted with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires. Given the car’s special-edition status, a carbon roof and carbon side mirror caps come standard.

The most obvious change from the regular M2 is at the rear, where BMW mounts a surprisingly large ducktail spoiler. Honestly, it’s much bigger than we expected. Although we’ve seen many prototypes testing at the Nürburgring, camouflage concealed the full scale of this CSL-inspired design element. Designers integrated the chunky spoiler within a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) trunk lid.

Another unexpected detail shows up at the front: the M2 CS lacks the yellow daytime running lights. The M3 CS Sedan and Touring have them, as do the M4 CS and the hardcore M4 CSL. But they’re absent here. If you want those distinctive laser taillights, move up to the M4 CS, as the smaller sibling retains the standard rear clusters. The new M car does inherit red accents around the badging, which continue along the side sills and throughout the interior.

That brings us to the cabin, which generously uses carbon fiber. The body-hugging front bucket seats come standard. You still get rear seats since the weight loss isn’t as extreme as it would be for a CSL. BMW did make an M2 CSL based on the previous-generation model, but only as a one-off prototype.

Although BMW hasn’t individually numbered the M2 CS, it will still be a rare sight. Production numbers are unknown, but our sources say no more than 2,000 units will roll off the line at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. If accurate, that would make it slightly more exclusive than its German-built predecessor, of which 2,200 units were produced.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer for the full technical specifications, although yesterday’s major leak leaves little to the imagination…