The new M2 CS made a big splash over the weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. BMW went the extra mile, bringing two cars to the shores of Lake Como. The hardcore G87 was dressed to impress in M Brooklyn Grey and Individual Velvet Blue. But what about the other colors? Sapphire Black and M Portimao Blue are now available in the German configurator.

Much like M Brooklyn Grey, these standard colors are no-cost options on the M2 CS. In fact, the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe comes fully loaded. Well, almost. BMW is charging an extra €2,500 for the “ultra-track” tires in Germany, though the stickiest rubber comes at no added cost in the United States. On top of the €115,000 base price in its domestic market, the Competition Sport can be further upgraded with €8,500 carbon-ceramic brakes. Ouch.

Despite sitting at the top of the food chain, the M2 CS still doesn’t come with active cruise control as standard. That feature adds €600 to the final bill, while a heated steering wheel costs another €250. BMW is also charging €850 for the Driving Assistant and nearly €250 for all-weather floor mats, including one for the trunk. Unfortunately, a manual gearbox isn’t on the options list. The car is sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic, and M boss Frank van Meel told us why.

If you find the wheels too flashy, there’s more bad news. The M2 CS comes only with the matte Gold Bronze set in a staggered configuration. The 827 M alloys measure 19 inches up front and 20 inches at the rear, wrapped in 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 tires, respectively. Of course, the aftermarket scene is likely to address the limited wheel options quickly. Still, the stock wheels create a striking contrast against the body, especially in Sapphire Black and M Portimao Blue.

The new M2 CS will be a rare sight. BMW hasn’t disclosed production numbers, only stating that it will be built in “limited numbers.” As a refresher, its F87-based predecessor was produced in 2,200 units. We believe this second-generation model could be even more exclusive, with only 2,000 examples, or possibly fewer, planned.