We’re at Le Mans this weekend where BMW will try to replicate the success it had in 1999 with the V12 LMR by competing with the M Hybrid V8. There’s more to see than just race cars as the 2025 M2 is also being publicly displayed. BMWBLOG photographed the compact sports coupe in the new-for-2025 Grigio Telesto, the same color we saw earlier this week in the press images.

It’s one of the four Individual paints available with the 2025 BMW M2. The other three are Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Java Green. There’s something else different about this G87 since it has the 930 M wheels finished in silver. Previously, these 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys were only offered in black or with a two-tone finish. We think this classic look works quite well with the design.

The last change on the outside is quite subtle. Take a closer look at the M2 badges and you’ll notice they’re now black with a silver contour. Going forward, the trim around the quad exhaust tips will be black as standard. Inside, the flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 12 o’clock red mark is also debuting with the 2025 model year. It’s shown here with an optional Alcantara finish whereas the standard wheel comes wrapped in leather.

Eagle-eyed readers will see the slightly modified adjustment controls for the air vents. BMW opted to showcase the mildly revised M2 with the black and red Vernasca leather, another novelty for 2025. While a Dark Graphite matt trim is now standard in Europe, this manual-equipped car flaunts carbon fiber on the dashboard and center console.

Following its public debut this weekend at Le Mans, the 2025 BMW M2 enters production in August. Aside from the Individual colors we mentioned, it’s also available with a few more regular paint jobs: Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red metallic, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Grey.