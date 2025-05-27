When BMW launched the original M2 CS (F87) in 2019, it gave M enthusiasts a choice. Buyers had to choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Competition Sport-spec G87 is now officially out, but don’t go looking for that third pedal. The high-performance coupe comes exclusively with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic.

At the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, we rightfully asked BMW why the new M2 CS misses out on a stick shift. M boss Frank van Meel explained that including a manual would’ve resulted in an output below 500 hp. They wanted to exceed that threshold, which is why the compact sports coupe packs 523 hp. That’s 20 hp more than a rear-wheel-drive M4 and just as much as the M4 xDrive. Sticking with a DIY gearbox would’ve also prevented engineers from unlocking the full torque of the S58 engine. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six belts out 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), matching the all-wheel-drive M4.

During the interview, we pointed out that M has made a manual M car with more than 500 horsepower. Based on the M4 CSL, the 3.0 CSL holds the title of the most powerful six-cylinder BMW road car ever made. It routes 553 hp to the rear axle via a six-speed manual. It’s a 10-hp bump over the donor car, as well as versus the M3 CS and M4 CS. However, only 50 units of the 3.0 CSL were ever built, and its torque was dialed down to just 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) so that the gearbox could handle it without raising reliability concerns.

Van Meel explained that engineers found a “very specific solution” for the 3.0 CSL, one that wouldn’t be feasible for a higher-volume car. While production numbers haven’t been disclosed, BMW is expected to build around 2,000 units of the M2 CS. On a related note, we’ve learned that the manual take rate among M2 buyers in the United States is still above 50%. In Europe, more than half prefer the automatic instead.

Van Meel also talked a bit about the suspension setup of the M2 CS. Basically, there are no hardware changes, aside from different dampers and setup. Most of the changes are on the software side and Van Meel believes the tires which are rated for the M2 CS will make a huge difference in the driving dynamics.

Why no yellow daytime running lights? “There are different reasons for that, but actually it doesn’t take away the performance of the car,” Van Meel says. “So we accepted that,” he added. We’ve heard it’s a combination of homologations but also engineering constraints, but no one would officially confirm that to us.

The newcomer to the M garage also skips all-wheel drive. The BMW M boss mentioned that the M2 CS omits xDrive to keep weight down. As a refresher, the US-spec model sheds 97 pounds compared to the Steptronic-equipped M2, while in Europe, the weight savings come to about 30 kilograms.

Although the M2 CS doesn’t send power to all four wheels, we firmly believe xDrive is on the way. BMW could launch the all-paw version as early as next year. It’ll be an auto-only affair, but the manual gearbox is staying in the RWD model.