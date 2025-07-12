The M3 CS Touring is not the only Competition Sport model BMW is displaying this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Bavaria’s super wagon is sharing the spotlight with the new M2 CS, dressed to impress in Individual Velvet Blue. The company’s UK branch is taking us on a tour of the meanest G87 (so far) to show what’s changed over a regular model.

The carbon ducktail spoiler isn’t the only modification BMW has made to the body, as the front splitter is also exclusive to the M2 CS. Unlike the F87-generation car, which featured a carbon fiber splitter, this one is made from a combination of plastic and rubber. Why? According to Dirk Häcker, head of engineering at M, it’s not a cost-cutting measure. The new splitter’s construction is a result of the car’s lower nose, which makes it more susceptible to scraping on uneven roads.

While some other CS-badged cars offered buyers a choice of different wheel finishes, that’s not the case here. The M2 Competition Sport comes only with matte Gold Bronze forged alloys. Fitted with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires, the M2 CS is the fastest compact car around the Nürburgring.

Unlike its predecessor, which came with a manual gearbox, the new model is an automatic-only affair. The six-speed manual wouldn’t have been able to handle the extra power delivered by the upgraded S58 engine. The eight-speed Steptronic’s gear lever is situated within a carbon fiber center tunnel, which isn’t available on a standard M2. The carbon fiber bucket seats, optional on the regular car, are standard on the CS. BMW includes an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a flat-bottom design, but charges extra for a heated version.

Since the Goodwood FoS takes place in the UK, it’s worth noting the M2 CS costs £92,475 locally. That’s nearly £24,000 more than the base version, enough to buy a new MINI Cooper 3-Door with the difference. The price gap is partially justified by the additional standard equipment and extra power. Still, it’s a massive premium that many will find hard to justify, especially given the lack of a manual option.

Against all odds, the M2 CS is already proving to be a commercial hit. Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, told us there’s “huge demand.” For some markets, BMW has allocated a significant number of extra build slots. At the time of writing, the United States is the leading region in terms of sales, followed by Germany and China.

Source: BMW UK / YouTube